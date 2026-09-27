UCI Road World Championships: Brandon McNulty shocks the favourites to win solo and claim first elite men's road race world title for USA since 1993 in all-time epic edition

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US rider survives in front from 32km move, with Michael Matthews taking second and Mathieu van der Poel third

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 27: Brandon McNulty and Team United States celebrates at finish line as gold medal winner during the 99th UCI Road World Championships Montreal 2026 - Men Elite Road Race a 273.4km one day race from Brossard to Montreal on September 27, 2026 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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How do you make sense of the race that never ends? 273.4km and six and a quarter hours of complete carnage, and it was the USA's Brandon McNulty who emerged victorious in Montreal in the elite men's road race at the UCI World Championships, arriving alone at the line after a breathless edition. He surprised the favourites with an opportunistic, powerful 32km solo move to claim his nation's first elite men's rainbow jersey since 1993 and the biggest win of his career, celebrating in complete disbelief as he crossed the line.

In what felt like the race of 1000 attacks, the race delivered on its promise of being one of the most open editions in history, with McNulty's trade teammate and two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar unable to defend his title due to a crash at the Vuelta. The question of whether it was better without him was answered tenfold.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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