South Africa’s Lisa Bone makes the leap to the WorldTour with EF Education-Oatly

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27-year-old becomes only the third African woman to join a Women’s WorldTour team and offers inspiration for the next generation

Lisa Bone
Lisa Bone (Image credit: Brian Brummer)
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At 27, with just one UCI road race to her name and no experience racing for a professional team, South African Lisa Bone has secured a two-year contract with EF Education-Oatly. It is an extraordinary journey, and potentially an important moment for African women's cycling.

At this time of year, cycling transfer news comes thick and fast. Cycling sport's media are whirring, with contract extensions and rider movement rumours.

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