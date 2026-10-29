The best indoor cycling accessories for under £50 / $50

One of the big misconceptions regarding indoor cycling is that creating a suitable training space is expensive.

Purchasing a high-end smart trainer can be costly, but once you have it, the additional purchases that add the real value and make the biggest differences are surprisingly affordable.

Ultimately, a well-thought-out indoor setup is about more than just the bike and trainer. Comfort, cooling, and bike protection all help you train consistently and maximise every session.

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We covered the best indoor cycling accessories for under £25 / $25 earlier in the week; take a look at those as well.

Here are five useful, practical accessories priced under $50 that are worth investing in and will make your indoor cycling experience more enjoyable.

1. A bike mat

A bike mat is one of the first purchases to consider when setting up your indoor training space, particularly if you're mounting your outdoor bike on an indoor trainer.

The bike mat protects your carpet or flooring from grease, grime, or oil from your drive chain.

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The bike mat also protects your flooring from sweat that accumulates during your sessions, as well as preventing deep indents in your carpet.

The mat can help contain sweat and make post-workout cleanup easier, and it's far less expensive to replace a mat than new carpet!

There is a range of mats on the market; it doesn't have to be a cycling-specific mat, and they can be found for under $50.

2. Protective floor tiles

To protect your flooring, you may want to purchase some interlocking foam floor tiles. These are a popular option that can be laid on top of your carpet or garage flooring, creating a more level, stable base, depending on the flooring.

Effectively, it helps create a solid base on which to lay your bike mat and the best platform for your smart trainer and bike.

A pack of 12 can cost $49.99, with each tile measuring 24 in x 24 in, which totals 48 square feet.

3. A Fan

A suitable fan is a must-have item for indoor cycling. Without the natural airflow you experience when riding outdoors, staying cool during indoor cycling can be a challenge, and things quickly get pretty uncomfortable.

A fan is essential for improving airflow, helping regulate your body temperature, and reducing the risk of overheating.

Choose a fan that suits your training space and budget. There is a range of fans available, but Amazon offers a basic fan for under $50 that would serve its purpose.

4. A Small, foldable camping table

A small, foldable camping table is a useful item to purchase. This may seem slightly unconventional but is highly practical and very useful when undertaking long rides, races, or intense training sessions where you can place additional bottles and snacks within easy reach.

If you aren't within easy reach of a worktop or table, an extra table makes perfect sense; supplies can be lined up and kept close when needed. The small table also functions as a place to hold a secondary fan.

When you have finished your ride, simply wipe down the table and pack it away until your next longer session.

Prices vary, but there are plenty of options available for under $50.

5. Muc-Off indoor training kit

Muc-Off offers an Indoor Training Kit, which normally retails for slightly over $50 but is currently on sale at $23.99 (usual price is slightly over $50, but such good value it’s worth including).

The Indoor Training Kit includes everything you need to keep yourself and your bike in top condition during indoor cycling sessions.

The kit features Antibacterial Equipment Cleaner to keep your training equipment fresh, Luxury Chamois Cream to help prevent chafing, and Sweat Protect to help protect your bike against sweat-related corrosion.

C3 Ceramic Dry Lube keeps your drivetrain running smoothly, while the Microfibre Cloth is ideal for cleaning and polishing your bike.

To complete the kit, a Muc-Off Tote Bag provides a convenient way to store and carry all your essentials.

Building a great indoor cycling setup doesn't have to cost a fortune. A few carefully chosen accessories can make your training sessions more comfortable, protect your flooring, and help keep your bike in good condition throughout the indoor season.

A bike mat and fan are excellent starting points, while protective floor tiles and a foldable table can make your training space more practical. Add a maintenance kit to the mix, and you'll be better equipped to handle everything from short weekday workouts to long indoor rides.

You don't need to buy everything at once. Start with the accessories that address your biggest needs, then upgrade your setup as your training demands grow. The goal is to spend wisely on products that make indoor cycling more enjoyable and hassle-free.