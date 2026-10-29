The best indoor cycling accessories for under £50 / $50

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Improve your indoor training setup with these useful pieces of equipment

Exercise bikes are on display at the Qingdao booth during the Exposition on China Brand 2024 at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center on May 12, 2024 in Shanghai
(Image credit: VCG / Contributor)
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One of the big misconceptions regarding indoor cycling is that creating a suitable training space is expensive.

Purchasing a high-end smart trainer can be costly, but once you have it, the additional purchases that add the real value and make the biggest differences are surprisingly affordable.

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Interlocking floor tiles are useful in the house or garage to improve your setup.

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Amazon Basics Industrial floor fan
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This three-speed fan has an adjustable head and uses large aluminium blades to keep you cool.

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Muc-Off Indoor Training Kit
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Muc-Off Indoor Training Kit: was $55.49 now $23.99 at Muc-Off

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UK deal: £44.99 at Amazon

The indoor training kit has a whole range of useful products to help you out.

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