'You never should think you're 'there'' – Demi Vollering at her best and still improving with second Tour de France Femmes victory

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Yellow jersey winner and Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney held clear-the-air talks over stage 8 controversy before Vollering's Col d'Eze attack sealed yellow jersey

FDJ-SUEZ&#039;s Dutch rider Demi Vollering, wearing the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey, reacts after winning the 9th and final stage of the fifth edition of the Women&#039;s Tour de France cycling race, 99.2 km from Nice to Nice, southeastern France on August 9, 2026. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP via Getty Images)
A tearful Demi Vollering after her solo ride to the line in Nice confirmed her second Tour de France Femmes victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the 'block-gate' controversy of stage 8 at the Tour de France Femmes, Demi Vollering removed all doubt about the result in the finale on the Col d'Eze on Sunday.

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney had accused FDJ United-SUEZ of blocking her before the final climb on Saturday, and with just eight seconds in it at the top of the standings afterwards, there was room to question whether the apparent move influenced the Tour's overall outcome.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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