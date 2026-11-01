Matt Beers defends Gravel Burn title as Nele Laing led from start to finish across South Africa’s Great Karoo

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American Griffin Easter won penultimate stage of gravel stage race

Nele Laing wins pro women&#039;s 2026 Gravel Burn
Nele Laing wins pro women's 2026 Gravel Burn (Image credit: Nedbank Gravel Burn/Sam Clark)
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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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