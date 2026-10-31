Tadej Pogačar reveals three fractured vertebrae after Vuelta crash: “I’m just happy to be alive”

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Slovenian superstar tells The Athletic the full extent of his injuries after discovering two additional spinal fractures weeks after his crash

CASTELLO, SPAIN - AUGUST 27: Stage winner Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates XRG - Red Leader Jersey reacts after the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 6 a 177.4km stage from Alcossebre to Castello / #UCIWT / on August 267 2026 in Castello, Spain. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Tadej Pogačar at the 2026 Vuelta a España before he crashed out (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Tadej Pogačar revealed that his injuries sustained in his crash at the Vuelta a España were more extensive than first reported. Initial reports stated that the five-time Tour de France winner had suffered a concussion, fractures to his left collarbone, a stable C7 cervical fracture as well as various cuts and bruises. But weeks after his crash, further exams showed that he had broken two more vertebrae.

In an interview with Jacob Whitehead for The Athletic, Pogačar shared information on his injuries, his recovery and the mental toll that the crash took.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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