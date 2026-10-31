Tadej Pogačar reveals three fractured vertebrae after Vuelta crash: “I’m just happy to be alive”

Tadej Pogačar at the 2026 Vuelta a España before he crashed out

Tadej Pogačar revealed that his injuries sustained in his crash at the Vuelta a España were more extensive than first reported. Initial reports stated that the five-time Tour de France winner had suffered a concussion, fractures to his left collarbone, a stable C7 cervical fracture as well as various cuts and bruises. But weeks after his crash, further exams showed that he had broken two more vertebrae.

In an interview with Jacob Whitehead for The Athletic, Pogačar shared information on his injuries, his recovery and the mental toll that the crash took.

“There’s actually a funny story,” Pogačar began the interview with The Athletic. “Two weeks ago, I was in Slovenia and I went to do another CT scan. I knew I had a C7 fracture, but then we saw I had two more broken vertebrae, the T1 and T2.”

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“At that moment, I was happy I didn’t do the European Championships, which had been my initial goal. When I saw I had three broken vertebrae? I’m just happy to be alive, actually, or just to be standing.”

He added that he has largely returned to his normal routine, although he is still taking precautions as he continues his recovery.

“I don’t have discomfort anymore,” Pogačar said. “I have to be careful not to crash on the bike, or do some heavy lifting with my left arm or with my neck. But I can do basically everything normal now.”

The UAE Team Emirates rider admitted that the two weeks post-crash were difficult, with concussion-related nausea and dizziness affecting his coordination and forcing a delay in getting back onto his bike, or at a minimum, on the rollers.

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“For the first two weeks, I was really mentally not OK. I was really down. I was not a fun person to be around. I don’t think Urska [Zigart] was happy to see me around the house, because I was just, like, depressed. You know, just not feeling anything.”

Everything changed once he got back into training.

“When I started to get on the home trainer, to go to physio every day, then I started to feel better — also in the head. But it was a day-to-day fight.”

Back at home, Pogačar continues to build his fitness, as well as taking time to speak on a virtual community ride on MyWhoosh, the UAE-owned training platform which sponsors his team

“Now, in Monaco, I go for runs, swum a few times — it’s important to build a really good base now through the winter. Actually, it’s not winter yet here — I was in shorts today riding outside. But I‘m feeling like I’m getting back into the proper rhythm of training and recovery.”

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