Giro dell'Emilia: Davide Piganzoli takes victory after perfectly timed attack in final five kilometres

Race Results
By
Published

Tom Pidcock takes second ahead of Oscar Onley from chase group in Bologna

BOLOGNA, ITALY - OCTOBER 03: Davide Piganzoli of Italy and Team Visma | Lease a Bike celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 109th Giro dell&#039;Emilia 2026 a 197.9km one day race from Ferrara to Bologna on October 03, 2026 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Davide Piganzoli (Visma-Lease a Bike) took a solo victory in Bologna (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

Davide Piganzoli won a pulsating edition of the Giro dell’Emilia on Saturday, the Visma-Lease a Bike rider attacking on the descent before the final climb of San Luca to win alone.

Behind him, Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) put in a dogged fight to take second place, three seconds behind, with Oscar Onley (Netcompany-Ineos) in third.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.