From breakaway to bikepacking adventure: Baptiste Veistroffer takes on 2,500km charity ride

Baptiste Veistroffer (Lotto-Intermarché) won the mountain classification at the Tour of Guangxi 2026

Baptiste Veistroffer made fans all over the world when he went on the attack, over and over, on the Tour de France flat stages, ignoring the fact that he had little chance of victory.

The Lotto-Intermarché rider attacked alone from the gun on stage 5 and attacked again during stage 7 with another rider joining him out front. Afterwards, he was awarded a second combativity award, spending time in the podium area with Tadej Pogačar and fellow Breton Bernard Hinault.

He was at it again in the final WorldTour race of the season, the Tour of Guangxi in China, and took home the final mountain classification jersey.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

According to Cyclism’Actu, Veistroffer covered nearly 3,000 kilometres in breakaways this season. He also racked up more than 32.000 kilomètres on Strava in 2026.

The Frenchman is known not only for his penchant for breakaways but also for his passion for bikepacking adventures. Last year, he covered more than 2,500 kilometres in Thailand on what he described as a “crazy adventure”. In 2024, he tackled an almost 2,300-kilometre loop through California and Nevada, taking in Los Angeles, San Diego and Las Vegas.

The 26-year-old is doing it again this year, in what he calls “a solidarity project.”

Over 21 days, he plans on riding 2500km through Vietnam and Cambodia while rising funds for MolemBIKE. MolemBIKE is a non-profit organisation located in Molenbeek's Maritime district in the West of Brussels; it brings together dozens of cycling enthusiasts around a variety of projects and activities.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With the assistance of Ekoi and the Belgian Lotto, he hopes to raise €2 per kilometre for a total of €5,000.

“From November 13 to December 1st, I will do 2,500 kilometres in Asia, through Vietnam and Cambodia,” he shared on Instagram, along with a preliminary map of his adventure.

Veistroffer added that he would share daily updates via his social media channels.

The road season might be at an end, but Cyclingnews isn't slowing down. Subscribe for unlimited access to our comprehensive news coverage, industry-leading CN Labs testing, expert columnists, and so much more. Plus, the Cyclingnews app means you can stay up-to-date wherever you go! Join today.