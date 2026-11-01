From breakaway to bikepacking adventure: Baptiste Veistroffer takes on 2,500km charity ride

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Lotto-Intermarché rider is heading to Vietnam and Cambodia for a 21-day solidarity adventure, aiming to raise €5,000 for Belgian organisation

YIZHOU, CHINA - OCTOBER 17: Baptiste Veistroffer of France and Team Lotto Intermarche celebrates at podium as Polka dot Mountain Jersey winner during the 7th Tour of Guangxi 2026, Stage 5 a 170.1km stage from Jinchengjiang to Yizhou / #UCIWT / on October 17, 2026 in Yizhou, China. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Baptiste Veistroffer (Lotto-Intermarché) won the mountain classification at the Tour of Guangxi 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Baptiste Veistroffer made fans all over the world when he went on the attack, over and over, on the Tour de France flat stages, ignoring the fact that he had little chance of victory.

The Lotto-Intermarché rider attacked alone from the gun on stage 5 and attacked again during stage 7 with another rider joining him out front. Afterwards, he was awarded a second combativity award, spending time in the podium area with Tadej Pogačar and fellow Breton Bernard Hinault.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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