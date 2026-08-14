'I really enjoy it when a race becomes difficult' – Femke Markus strengthens Visma-Lease a Bike Classics squad with switch from SD Worx-Protime

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Dutch squad arguably the strongest cobbled Classics force in the peloton with addition of 29-year-old – Analysis

Femke Markus tackling a cobbled sector among the peloton at the 2026 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
New Visma-Lease a Bike signing Femke Markus: 'I really enjoy it when a race becomes difficult and the strongest rider wins' (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Visma-Lease a Bike have announced the signing of Dutch racer Femke Markus, who makes the switch after a four-year stint with SD Worx-Protime.

The 29-year-old is Visma's first confirmed incoming transfer for 2027, and she joins Marta Lach on SD Worx's outgoing list. She has joined Visma-Lease a Bike on a two-year deal.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the mad world of the Volta a Portugal.

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