X2O Trofee Oudenaarde: Thibau Nys wins Koppenbergcross after heated battle with Michael Vanthourenhout

Thibau Nys (Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions) opened his 2026-27 cyclo-cross season with a victory at Koppenbergcross, overcoming Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw) after a fierce battle in the opening round of the X2O Trofee in Oudenaarde.

After crashing halfway through the race and falling 30 seconds behind, the Belgian champion, rocking red shorts, fought his way back to the front, catching Vanthourenhout by the start of the final lap. The pair traded attacks over the demanding course before heading into a dramatic drag race up the iconic, steep cobbled Koppenberg.

Vanthourenhout took the inside line on the steep descent leading into the climb, then accelerated first on the right. Nys responded on the left, powering past his rival to claim his third victory at the Koppenbergcross.

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Gerben Kuypers (Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw) took third, crossing the line 42 seconds behind the winner.

“It was nice. I had the legs I hoped for, and I felt in control most of the time, but then I kept making stupid mistakes, or I was involved in a crash of someone else, and that kept pushing me backwards in the race. And it was not easy to keep fighting, but I felt the legs were still really good, so I was waiting for the last lap to find the right moment to make the move,” Nys said.

When asked if he was ready for the European Cyclo-cross Championships next weekend, he added, “Physically OK, but technically it needs to improve quite a lot in one week's time to compete for the European jersey.”

Victor van de Putte (Charles Liégeois CX Team) went out fast from the start, as the riders accelerated up the climb, causing chaos in the field. A group of five, including Nys, Vanthourenhout, Joris Nieuwenhuis (Heizomat-Cube) and Kuypers.

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A lull over the following laps caused the front group to swell, but the calm was shattered when Van de Putte clipped a barrier and crashed for the second time. Riding close behind, Nys also went down while trying to avoid him and lost 30 seconds straightening his handlebars before getting back on his bike.

Vanthourenhout immediately went to the front to push the gap, while behind Nys was picking his way up riders, reducing his gap to nine seconds with three laps to go. But Nys slid out, this time on the derailleur side, forcing him to take a new bike, and saw his gap go up to 12 seconds at the start of the penultimate lap. Behind the pair, Kuypers was solidly in third.

The juncture was finally made by the start of the eighth and final lap, with Vanthourenhout taking the inside line on the steep descent to take the front before the final time up the climb.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pos Rider Time 1 Thibau Nys (Bel) Baloise Verzekeringen - Het Poetsbureau Lions 1:01:31 2 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Altez Industriebouw Cycling Team 1:01:38 3 Gerben Kuypers (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Altez Industriebouw Cycling Team 1:02:13 4 Pim Ronhaar (Ned) Baloise Verzekeringen - Het Poetsbureau Lions 1:02:28 5 Cameron Mason (GBr) 777Tv Cx Team 1:02:32 6 Jarno Bellens (Bel) Baloise Verzekeringen - Het Poetsbureau Lions 1:02:44 7 Arne Baers (Bel) Baloise Verzekeringen - Het Poetsbureau Lions 1:02:54 8 Romain Debord (Fra) As Bike Racing / France Literie 1:03:14 9 Thomas Mein (GBr) Hope Factory Racing 1:03:23 10 Jente Michels (Bel) 1:03:26 11 Kay de Bruyckere (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Altez Industriebouw Cycling Team 1:03:31 12 Rémi Lelandais (Fra) As Bike Racing / France Literie 1:04:07 13 Ryan Kamp (Ned) Team Bomba Join 1:04:29 14 Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Crelan-Corendon 1:04:36 15 Danny van Lierop (Ned) Heizomat - Cube 1:04:55 16 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Heizomat - Cube 1:04:58 17 Cyprien Gilles (Fra) 1:06:17 18 Hannes Degenkolb (Ger) Heizomat - Cube 1:06:43 19 Miel Storms (Ned) 1:06:57 20 Remon Delnoije (Ned) -1 LAP 21 Maxence Lemardele (Fra) -3 LAPS 22 Nicola Parenti (Ita) -3 LAPS 23 Milan de Nys (Bel) -3 LAPS 24 Dean Harvey (Irl) -3 LAPS 25 Pete Matthews (GBr) -4 LAPS 26 Kévin Blanpain (Fra) -5 LAPS DNF Mees Hendrikx (Ned) Team Bomba Join Row 26 - Cell 2 DNF Victor van de Putte (Bel) Charles Liégeois Cx Team Row 27 - Cell 2 DNF Filippo Cecchi (Ita) Row 28 - Cell 2

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