X2O Trofee Oudenaarde: Thibau Nys wins Koppenbergcross after heated battle with Michael Vanthourenhout

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Belgian champion overcomes two crashes and 30-second deficit to third victory

Belgian cyclist Thibau Nys crosses the finish line of the men&#039;s elite race of the Koppenbergcross, the first of eight races in the X2O Badkamers trophy cyclo-cross competition, in Melden, Oudenaarde on November 1, 2026. (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Thinau Nys wins 2026 Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Thibau Nys (Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions) opened his 2026-27 cyclo-cross season with a victory at Koppenbergcross, overcoming Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw) after a fierce battle in the opening round of the X2O Trofee in Oudenaarde.

After crashing halfway through the race and falling 30 seconds behind, the Belgian champion, rocking red shorts, fought his way back to the front, catching Vanthourenhout by the start of the final lap. The pair traded attacks over the demanding course before heading into a dramatic drag race up the iconic, steep cobbled Koppenberg.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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