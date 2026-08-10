In Antonia Niedermaier, Canyon-SRAM have created the perfect successor to Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney

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German rider finished fourth and won white jersey at Tour de France Femmes, with Polish teammate reportedly on the move from team next year

Antonia Niedermaier on the podium in the white jersey for the best young rider of the Tour de France Femmes
(Image credit: Getty Images)

When Antonia Niedermaier stepped onto the podium as the best young rider – and fourth place overall – as the Tour de France Femmes concluded in Nice, it was a huge result for the 23-year-old debutant but also an exciting step into the future for her team.

Canyon-SRAM were celebrating finishing on the podium of the Tour five times in a row with Niewiadoma-Phinney on Sunday night. But with the Polish rider reportedly on the way out of the team for 2027, according to Daniel Benson, that streak might come to an end. Or will it?

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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