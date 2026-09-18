The best riders who have never won at the Road World Championships – and who could change that in 2026

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Will Montreal turn around the misfortunes of riders like Wout van Aert and Demi Vollering?

Composite image of four riders on the podium
Vollering and Van Aert are two of the most decorated riders who don't have an elite road rainbow jersey in their trophy cabinet (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI Road World Championships are a goal for every rider, a breeze for some (if your name is Tadej Pogačar), but a bar-banging frustration for so many top riders.

While every major one-day race takes careful planning to reach peak form, uninterrupted focus, keen strategy, loyal teammates and skilled sports directors and staff, Worlds takes riders out of the comfort zone of their trade teams and thrusts them into unfamiliar clothing, surrounded by different teammates and helpers.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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