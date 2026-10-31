'They’ve destroyed cycling' - Bardiani-CSF-7 Saber boss gives scathing assessment of the UCI after Italian team unable to race Giro d’Italia in 2027

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Long-standing ProTeam could fold in the coming years due to UCI regulations, says Bruno Reverberi

BERGAMO, ITALY - OCTOBER 10: Edward Cruz of Colombia and Team Bardiani CSF 7 Saber prior to the 120th Il Lombardia 2026 a 239km one day race from Bergamo to Como
Could this be the end of Bardiani-CSF-7 Saber? (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Veteran team boss Bruno Reverberi has called the UCI “incompetent” after his Bardiani-CSF-7 Saber team finished outside of the UCI’s top-30 rankings in 2026, making them ineligible to race a Grand Tour next season.

Reverberi said that it is likely that Bardiani-CSF-7 Saber will shutter due to the current regulations, which he says are making teams at the ProTeam level increasingly fragile, with no guarantees of invitation to the world’s biggest races.

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Dan Challis
Freelance writer

Dan is a freelance cycling journalist who has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and Escape Collective. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.

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