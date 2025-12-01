Cyber Monday is drawing to an end, but this high-spec smart trainer has just hit a better-than-half-price discount – save big on the Saris H3 Plus before it's gone

Cyber Monday is in its final hours, but I've found one last chance deal on one of the best smart trainers available. The Saris H3 Plus has a spec that is similar to more expensive indoor trainers like our best-in-guide choice, the Elite Justo 2 or the ever-popular Wahoo Kickr Core 2.

Right now, at Tredz in the UK, you can get Saris H3 Plus for just £279.00, which is an incredible 53% off the £600 RRP.

For US shoppers, there's a significant deal direct from Saris reduced to $479.99, which is a lesser but still decent 31%, and a saving of $220 on the MSRP of $699.99.

The Saris H3 is already our choice as the best smart trainers with the most impressive spec, and it ticks all the boxes for spec versus performance. Highlights include max 2,000W resistance, 20% gradient simulation, accuracy within +/- 2%, and a hefty flywheel for realistic inertia. At these prices, it's a great choice for riders looking for pro specs without the price tag.

If you'd prefer to head straight to the deals, you can do that here:

Save 31% ($220) Saris H3 Plus Smart Trainer: was $699.99 now $479.99 at Saris Notably, when it launched, the H3 Plus was priced in excess of $1000, and you can now get that tech for under $500. Key features of the H3 Plus are its 20lb flywheel, which delivers precision balance, creating realistic inertia and giving a smoother, more realistic feel. The overall weight of the H3 Plus comes in at 9kg, making it on the heavier side compared to its rivals like the Wahoo Kickr Move, which weighs in at 7.3kg, but at this Cyber Monday discount, it's a minor gripe.

Save 53% (£320.01) Saris H3 Plus Smart TRainer: was £600 now £279.99 at Tredz Save 53% The UK deal at Tredz Amazon is a massive 53% and a staggering £320 off, it's a significant saving. Saris says the H3 Plus is the quietest smart trainer it's ever made, designed to deliver precise measurements with components that accurately monitor power, speed, and cadence, with a claimed margin of error of just +/- 2%.

The Wisconsin-based brand is renowned for producing highly rated indoor cycling products, and the H3 Plus has a load of positive Amazon reviews. With an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars, they're on par with our own Saris H3 model review. It's the same spec as the newer H3 Plus, which now has the added benefit of seamlessly integrating with 12-speed drivetrains.

It's worth noting that the Saris doesn't come with a cassette, so unless you've got one spare, you'll need one, but at this price, you'll have a few spare dollars to pick one up.

(Image credit: Future)

