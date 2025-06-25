Recommended reading

Elite Justo 2 smart trainer review: The current benchmark for indoor training

Refined direct-drive smart trainer with excellent ride feel and accuracy

By published
Elite Justo 2 Smart Trainer
(Image: © Aaron Borrill)

Cyclingnews Verdict

Pros

  • +

    Realistic ride feel

  • +

    Accurate, reliable power metrics

  • +

    Wi-Fi connectivity and automatic firmware updates

  • +

    Can be used without mains power

  • +

    Odometer

Cons

  • -

    Cassette/driver body should be specifiable from purchase

  • -

    The leather grab handle lacks the sturdiness of rivals

  • -

    Intermittent cadence spikes (now resolved)

Elite Justo 2 Smart Trainer

Elite Justo 2

Price: £1,099 / $1,199

Weight: 17.1kg (actual)

Connectivity: Dual Bluetooth, Direct Wi-Fi connectivity. ANT+ FE-C and Bluetooth FTMS

Accuracy: +/-1%

Max power: 2,400-watts

Max grade: 24%

Freehub compatibility: Shimano 9/10/11/12-speed road cassettes, Shimano 12-speed MTB, Campagnolo 9/10/11/12-speed, SRAM NX 12-speed with Shimano body and SRAM 12-speed (with XD/XDR body)

Elite is one of the pioneers in the best smart trainer space, having produced many reliable and accurate models over the years, including the venerable Direto, which was, until recently, the company’s top-of-the-line model. Although the Direto is still available in XR-T guise, a powerful and more accurate smart trainer assumed the top step in 2022 – the Justo.

Elite Justo 2 Smart Trainer
Visually the Justo 2 is a smart object.(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)
Elite Justo 2 Smart Trainer
The feet can be changed to make it more or less wobbly.(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)
Elite Justo 2 Smart Trainer
TTT power graph overlay(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)
Testing scorecard and notes

Attributes

Notes

Rating

Ease of Use

Simple set up, especially if you’re a Shimano 12-speed user and familiar with Elite products or smart trainers in general. Easy to pair with the native My E-Training app.

10/10

ERG Mode

The Justo 2’s four-power smoothing options and Easy Start function make for an incredibly smooth and accurate ERG experience. No spiral of death here.

10/10

Ride Feel

The 7.2kg flywheel results in an incredibly realistic and very smooth riding experience . The Red Flex feet allow for 7-degree lateral micro-oscillation, which aids realism and ride feel.

10/10

Power accuracy

Up there with the Wahoo Kickr V6 in terms of power accuracy and my testing spot on with Elite’s claimed deviation of +/-1%.

10/10

Connectivity

The features are par for the course at this level with dual Bluetooth channels for connecting to two devices simultaneously and Direct Wi-Fi connectivity. It also supports ANT+ FE-C and Bluetooth FTMS protocols and can be further boosted by using the Elite Gateway dongle.

10/10

Noise

Super quiet in operation and easily the least obtrusive of all high-end direct-drive smart trainers currently on the market. The Elite Justo 2 peaked at 62 decibels versus the 70 decibels of the Wahoo Kickr V6 (tested together in the same room one after the other – this will vary from setup to setup taking into account room acoustics).

10/10

Stability

At 17kg and with an impressive footprint, the Justo 2 remained stable in most scenarios for the duration of testing. High-power sprints can - at times - unsettle it but this can be solved by strapping it down on a rocker board if you fancy yourself as a sprinter.

9/10

Storability

While the Justo 2 folds away with ease (the legs slot together centrally) and doesn’t take up too much space, the location of the leather grab handle has resulted in an inconsistent weight balance that makes moving it challenging at times.

8/10

Value

As it currently stands, the Elite Justo 2 is the most affordable direct-drive smart trainer available when compared to the Wahoo KickrMove and Tacs Neo 3M. (This excludes the standard Wahoo Kickr V6, which can now be picked up at heavily discounted pricepoints). It’s super-accurate, reliable, sturdy and refined – making it a superb long-term option for those looking to maximise training time as well as compete on Zwift and MyWhoosh racing.

9/10

Total

96%

