Same course, same day, same distance – Women's Tour Down Under to run alongside final three days of men's race in 2027

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Change made to accomodate UCI request to reduce time women's teams are required to spend in Australia as they wait for Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

CAMPBELLTOWN, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 19: A general view of the peloton competing during the 10th Santos Women&#039;s Tour Down Under 2026, Stage 3 a 126.5km stage from Norwood to Campbelltown / #UCIWWT / on January 19, 2026 in Campbelltown, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Con Chronis / Getty Images)

The 2027 Santos Women's Tour Down Under will run on the same day and across the same stages as the final three days of racing in the men's event, with the decision to double up prompted by a request to shorten the length of time that the women's World Teams are required to spend in Australia at the start of each season.

The men's WorldTour opener is expected to run from January 19-24 with the three-stage Women's WorldTour race then set to take place on January 22-24. The stages will start out around 90 minutes after the men roll out and cover the same distance and have the same start and finish lines.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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