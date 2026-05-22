Crashes, controversy, compatibility issues: What is the hookless rim debate, and how do we solve it?

MEMBER EXCLUSIVE

Features
By published

Cycling isn't short on technology that has divided opinions over the years, and hookless rims are certainly among them. But why has this innovation drawn such heat? And have we been looking for answers in all the right places? Cyclingnews takes a comprehensive look at the hookless rim debate so far and the potential solutions

Two images of hookless rims, one close up
The hookless rims debate has gained traction after multiple high-profile incidents, but is the reality as black and white as some make out? (Image credit: Future)

Lighter + Stronger + Faster = Success. That's the impossible equation engineers face whenever they develop a new cycling product, and immense time, energy, research, and dollars go into every undertaking when those engineers get cooking. On rare occasions, the impossible equation becomes possible. Such was the case with hookless rims, which were, in fact, lighter, stronger, and faster than hooked rims.

Yet we're now watching hookless rims face a crucial inflection point. Pro riders fear hookless rims may not be safe, fueled by notable incidents such as Thomas De Gendt's 2024 UAE Tour crash; consumers want to know if they pose real benefits; and manufacturers are unsure if consumer sentiment will drive ridership right back where it came from, with hooked rims becoming de rigueur once again.

CATEGORIES
Dan Cavallari
Dan Cavallari

Dan Cavallari has been writing, photographing, podcasting, and hosting videos about cycling for over a decade. He is the current marketing and communications manager for the Colorado High School Cycling League,the former technical editor for VeloNews Magazine, and contributor to countless titles worldwide, both in and out of the bicycle industry. His recent work has focused on renewable energy and its impact on the future of our world. He lives outside of Denver, Colorado.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.