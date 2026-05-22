'I did them proud and I gave it everything' – Josh Kench goes from racing in China to almost winning a Giro d’Italia stage

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Groupama-FDJ United rider attacked on the final climb of stage 13 but was beaten by stronger riders on the run to Verbania

Michael Valgren of Team EF Education - EasyPost, Alberto Bettiol of Team XDS Astana and Josh Kench and Team Groupama - FDJ United compete in the breakaway during the 109th Giro d&#039;Italia 2026
Josh Kench leads the attacking on the final climb of stage 13 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, New Zealander Josh Kench was racing in Asia for a third-division Chinese team, competing in races in Uzbekistan, Thailand and the UAE.

It's quite a contrast to stage 13 of the 2026 Giro d’Italia, where the Groupama-FDJ United rider was fighting for his first Grand Tour stage victory.

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Dan Challis
Freelance writer

Dan is a freelance cycling journalist who has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and Escape Collective. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.

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