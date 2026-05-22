'I wasn't trying to hide anything' - Recovering Jonas Vingegaard hits back at rivals trying to take advantage of his illness ahead of next Giro d'Italia summit finish to Pila

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'I still feel it a little bit, but I don't think that it's something I feel on the bike' says Visma-Lease a Bike leader

Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Blue Mountain Jersey prior to the 109th Giro d&#039;Italia 2026, Stage 13 a 189km stage from Alessandria to Verbania
Vingegaard remains second in the Giro d'Italia heading into the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard hit back at rivals who have tried to take advantage of his recent illness at the Giro d'Italia, saying 'they can try' but that he was feeling almost back to normal as the peloton raced into Verbania for stage 13 on Friday.

The Visma-Lease a Bike leader, and favourite to win the overall title, was hesitant to speculate how he would be feeling ahead of the next mountain test on stage 14, set to finish atop Pila on Saturday, but said he didn't think his recent illness would affect his performance.

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
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Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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