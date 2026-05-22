Alexander Kristoff appointed Tour of Norway race director as stage race plans 2027 return

News
By published

Men's and women's races cancelled for 2026 after a cut to funding

Alexander Kristoff of Norway and Uno-X Mobility during the 9th Tour of Norway 2019, Stage 6 a 175,1km stage from Gran to Hønefoss
Alexander Kristoff in the Tour of Norway leader's jersey on his way to winning the 2019 race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having retired from racing at the end of the 2025 season, Alexander Kristoff has been appointed as the new race director for the men’s and women’s Tour of Norway, with hopes to revive the races for the 2027 season.

The men’s and women’s Tours of Norway were cancelled for 2026 following significant cuts to funding after the Norwegian government withdrew its financial support for the stage races.

Dan Challis
Freelance writer

Dan is a freelance cycling journalist who has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and Escape Collective. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.