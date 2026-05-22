Giro d'Italia: Alberto Bettiol marches to solo victory on stage 13 vaulting from breakaway on final climb

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Andreas Leknessund follows in second while Jasper Stuyven best in four-rider chase for third

VERBANIA, ITALY - MAY 22: Alberto Bettiol of Italy and Team XDS Astana celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 109th Giro d&#039;Italia 2026, Stage 13 a 189km stage from Alessandria to Verbania / #UCIWT / on May 22, 2026 in Verbania, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Giro d'Italia: Alberto Bettiol of XDS Astana wins stage 13 with solo attack (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Alberto Bettiol swept to XDS-Astana's third stage victory of the Giro d'Italia in Verbania, the Italian showing his strength on the final climb of stage 13 to blow the rest of the break away and solo to glory.

The 32-year-old Tuscan joined Thomas Silva on stage 2 and Davide Ballerini on stage 6 in triumphing for Astana this Giro, and the win is the second Giro stage of his career, following a similar ride from the break on a hilly stage to Stradella in 2021.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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