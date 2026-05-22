Charlotte Kool sprints to third victory of year at Veenendaal-Veenendaal Women

Race Results
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Kathrin Schweinberger and Nienke Veenhoven complete the podium in return of Dutch one-day race

Dutch Charlotte Kool of Fenix-Premier Tech wins the sprint before Dutch Nienke Veenhoven of Team Visma-Lease a Bike and Italian Elisa Balsamo of Lidl-Trek in the women&#039;s race of the &#039;Scheldeprijs&#039; one day cycling event, 130,3km from and to Schoten on Wednesday 08 April 2026.BELGA PHOTO TOM GOYVAERTS (Photo by Tom Goyvaerts / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Charlotte Kool (Fenix-Premier Tech) last won at Scheldprijs (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Charlotte Kool (Fenix-Premier Tech) won her third race of the year on Friday, this time at Veenendaal-Veenendaal Women on home roads. The Dutch rider jumped from the peloton in the final 500 metres to cruise across the finish line several bike lengths ahead of second-placed Kathrin Schweinberger (Human Powered Health) and Nienke Veenhoven (Visma-Lease a Bike).

Two solo attacks featured across the 134.3km race, the last by Helena Bieber (Carbonbike Giordana Sofré by Gen Z), who held the peloton at bay for nearly 20km. Visma-Lease a Bike were the main driver to shut down her effort in the final 3km to set up a bunch sprint.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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