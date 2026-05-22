‘At one point you have to say stop’ – Damiano Caruso hopes for a final Tour de France ride as he confirms plans to retire this year

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38-year-old is currently racing his ninth and final Giro d'Italia in support of pink jersey Afonso Eulálio

Damiano Caruso of Italy and Team Bahrain - Victorious crosses the finish line during the 109th Giro d&#039;Italia 2026, Stage 7 a 244km stage from Formia to Blockhaus
Damiano Caruso hopes for to race one final Tour de France in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a career spanning 18 seasons, Italian veteran Damiano Caruso has confirmed that the 2026 season will be his last.

The Bahrain Victorious rider is currently competing in his ninth and final Giro d’Italia and hopes to finally bow out with one final appearance at the Tour de France later this summer.

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Dan Challis
Freelance writer

Dan is a freelance cycling journalist who has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and Escape Collective. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.

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