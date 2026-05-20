Save $100 on the Garmin Varia RCT715 – Now at its best-ever price in this Amazon cycling deal

Until recently, the Garmin Varia RCT715 was the undisputed best rear bike light for safety, but it has been dethroned by the Wahoo Trackr Radar. Having used both, I still think the Varia RCT715 is better equipped. Its built-in camera, impressive radar function, and, of course, its bright and powerful light make it the perfect bike light package. Although at $399.99, it's an expensive addition to most people's cycling set-up.

However, right now the Garmin Varia RCT715 is discounted to its best-ever price. For anyone looking for the RCT715, at just $299.99, and $100 off, it's an Amazon cycling deal, worth grabbing.

Shop the Garmin Varia RCT715 at a best-ever price, discounted by 25% at Amazon

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The Wahoo Trackr Radar is more comparable to the Garmin Varia RTL515, as they both lack the camera function of the Varia RCT715, and as an older device, the RTL515 is a better option if you're on a budget and if radar and light functionality are all you're after.

The Varia RCT515 is also discounted on Amazon by $50, taking it down to $149.99, beating the newer Wahoo Trackr's price of $248.49 easily.

Amazon has the Varia offer marked as a limited-time deal, so it could end at any time. Below you'll find all the details on the RCT715 and the RCT515. I've also added the newer Garmin Varia RearVue 820 and our best overall rear for safety – the Wahoo Trackr Radar, although, as new lights from both Garmin and Wahoo, they unfortunately remain at full price.

Limited Time Deal Save 25% ($100) Garmin Varia RCT715: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Amazon The Garmin Varia RCT715 is one of the best pieces of cycling tech I've used, and a brilliant rear light with a few extra tricks up its sleeve. The radar detection system and a camera work together to provide visual and audible alerts for vehicles approaching from behind. It also records your ride, and the safety features make it for me a flawless piece of cycling kit. Read our Garmin Varia RCT715 review.

Garmin Varia RearVue 820: $299 at Amazon The Varia RearVue 820 is Garmin's latest smart bike light, and replaces the Varia RTL515 in the brand's lineup. It scored an impressive 4.5-star rating, with plenty of upgrades, including the best detection range of any radar tested, and at a claimed 30 hours, an improved battery life. Saying that it also received a price tag to match its new features, which makes the Varia RCT715 deal even better. Read the Garmin Varia RearVue 820 review.

Wahoo Trackr Radar: $247.49 at Amazon The Wahoo Trackr dethroned the Garmin from its title as the best rear bike light for safety, with impressive features, which meant it scored a 4.5-star review. Highlights included an excellent battery life (claimed 20 hours), its brightness and side visibility, and the array of modes and features, which, in our expert testers' opinion, made it stand out in the best bike light market. Read the full Wahoo Trackr Radar review.

Save 25% ($50) Garmin Varia RTL515: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon The Garmin Varia RTL515 may be an older device in the Garmin range, but it still has plenty to offer. At this price, if you're on a budget and looking for radar functionality in your rear light, then the RTL515 is the way to go.

The Varia RC715 is carrying its best-ever discount, and is my camera and radar-equipped bike light of choice. It's one of the best lights and pieces of cycling tech I've ever used, although the Magicshine SEEMEE300 as a standalone rear light is also a big favourite.

Key features in the Garmin that make it so good are the built-in safety radar, camera and its ease of use. Especially if you're already in the Garmin ecosystem and use one of the best Garmin bike computers. The devices will pair easily and alert you with sound and visual dots representing approaching traffic from your rear.

I've had no issue personally rating it with a flawless score, and would recommend the Garmin Varia RCT715 to anyone, especially at this price, taking it under $300, and a massive $100 saving.

I've also used the latest radar light from Wahoo, and I was impressed with its smart features, including the built-in accelerometer, which functions as an automatic brake light, ramping up brightness as you slow down. It also uses a "Battery Extender Mode" that dims the LEDs when the road behind you is empty, cleverly boosting the battery life.

These deals are US only, and I've not found any significant discounts on the highlighted deals at Amazon UK. I have included our handy price checker below, and that will show the best prices from Amazon and other retailers, relevant to your location and territory.