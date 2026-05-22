4 Jours de Dunkerque: Aggressive final kilometre nets Rasmus Tiller stage 3 victory and bonus seconds to threaten GC lead of Laurence Pithie

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Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider trails in second place by four seconds to salvage race lead for another day

WALLERS ARENBERG, FRANCE - MAY 22: Rasmus Tiller of Norway and Team Uno-X Mobility celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 70th 4 Jours de Dunkerque 2026, Stage 3 a 157.7km stage from La Sentinelle to Wallers Arenberg on May 22, 2026 in Wallers Arenberg, France. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
4 Jours de Dunkerque: Rasmus Tiller surges from final cobbled section at 1km kite to win stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Rasmus Tiller (Uno-X Mobility) won the third stage of the 4 Jours de Dunkerque with an electrifying acceleration in the final kilometre, a day that was characterised by eight laps of the 2.9km Hélesmes à Wallers cobblestone section.

After resisting several attacks on the final sector, Tiller accelerated under the flamme rouge, immediately opening a decisive gap to cross the line first in Wallers Arenberg, four seconds ahead of overnight leader Laurence Pithie (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), with Jason Tesson (TotalEnergies) in third place.

Dan Challis
Freelance writer

Dan is a freelance cycling journalist who has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and Escape Collective. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.

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