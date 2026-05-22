‘Now is when the really decisive days begin’ – Vincenzo Nibali weighs in on Giro d’Italia general classification battle

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Jonas Vingegaard remains heavy favourite to wear the pink jersey in Rome, according to the last Italian to win the Giro d'Italia

Vincenzo Nibali in the Giro d&#039;Italia pink jersey in 2013
Vincenzo Nibali first won the Giro d'Italia's pink jersey in 2013 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2026 Giro d’Italia is entering a crucial period in the contest for the maglia rosa, with a trip through the Valle d’Aosta region this weekend followed by a typically difficult final week.

With the general classification still tight towards the top, Vincenzo Nibali, the last Italian to win the Giro, believes that Visma-Lease a Bike’s Jonas Vingegaard is all but certain to top the pile by the conclusion of the race.

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Dan Challis
Freelance writer

Dan is a freelance cycling journalist who has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and Escape Collective. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.

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