Richard Carapaz weighs up options for June racing return ahead of Tour de France bid

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Ecuadorian is set to come back to racing next month after missing out on Giro d'Italia following a surgical procedure

EF Education-EasyPost’s Ecuadorian rider Richard Carapaz looks on ahead of the 119th edition of the Giro di Lombardia (Tour of Lombardy), a 238km cycling race from Como to Bergamo on October 11, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Richard Carapaz will return to the peloton in June after missing out on the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Giro d'Italia is racing towards the Alps without former champion and 2025 podium finisher Richard Carapaz. However, the Ecuadorian climber is preparing to make his return to the peloton next month.

Carapaz had been set to lead EF Education-EasyPost into his fifth Giro d'Italia this month, but was ruled out of competing a week before the Grande Partenza in Bulgaria.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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