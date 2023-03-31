2023 Vuelta a España route
Mountains from the Tourmalet to Angliru will punish peloton in 2023 Vuelta a España
A team time trial kicks off the 2023 Vuelta a España in Barcelona but in an edition where climbing is the theme, the 14.6 kilometre stage includes an uphill finish in Montjuic Park.
The route is most definitely not one for the sprinters, with only four truly 'flat' stages - 7, 12, 19 and the final day in Madrid, and punishing ascents such as the Col du Tourmalet in the same day as the hors categorie Col d'Aubisque, Col du Soulor and Col de Spandelles, and a short but frantic stage finishing on the brutally steep Alto de l'Angliru.
While Remco Evenepoel all but won the 2022 Vuelta a España on the time trial stage in Benidorm, this year's mid-race 25-kilometre chrono in Valladolid is less likely to shape the race.
The overall standings shaped by the TTT will explode on the first summit finale at Arinsal in Andorra, preceded by the equally tough Coll d'Ordino crested around 20km to go.
A summit finish at the observatory of Javalambre on stage 6, a 20% grades on the Xorret de Cati just before the finish on stage 8, and a steady climb to the line on the Alto de Caravaca de la Cruz all precede the first rest day.
The stage 10 time trial and a summit finish at Laguna Negra on stage 11 come before a single flat day of racing before race heads into France for the punishing foray in the Pyrenees on stage 13. Another demanding stage with a summit finish at Puerto de Belagua comes on stage 14 will have riders begging for the second rest day.
Riders return with a short but furious stage to Bejes on stage 16 before the cruel finish on the Angliru. A new summit finish on the Puerto de la Cruz de Linares on stage 17 combined with tired legs will make for unpredictable outcomes. There's one truly flat stage before a 208.4km long, lumpy stage to Guadarrama that offers little chance for respite. The parade into Madrid will bring welcome relief and a new Vuelta champion.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Date
|Start
|Finish
|Distance
|Type
|Stage 1
|August 26
|Barcelona
|Barcelona
|14.6 km
|Team Time-Trial
|Stage 2
|August 27
|Mataró
|Barcelona
|181.3 km
|Hilly
|Stage 3
|August 28
|Súria
|Arinsal. Andorra
|158.5 km
|Mountain
|Stage 4
|August 29
|Andorra la Vella.Andorra
|Tarragona
|183.4 km
|Hilly
|Stage 5
|August 30
|Morella
|Burriana
|185.7 km
|Hilly
|Stage 6
|August 31
|La Vall d'Uixó
|Observatorio Astrofísico de Javalambre
|181.3 km
|Mountain
|Stage 7
|September 1
|Utiel
|Oliva
|188.8 km
|Flat
|Stage 8
|September 2
|Dénia
|Xorret de Catí. Costa Blanca Interior
|164.8 km
|Mountain
|Stage 9
|September 3
|Cartagena
|Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca
|180.9 km
|Hilly
|Rest 1
|September 4
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|Row 9 - Cell 3
|Row 9 - Cell 4
|Row 9 - Cell 5
|Stage 10
|September 5
|Valladolid
|Valladolid
|25 km
|Individual time-trial
|Stage 11
|September 6
|Lerma
|La Laguna Negra.Vinuesa
|163.2 km
|Flat. Uphill finale
|Stage 12
|September 7
|Ólvega
|Zaragoza
|165.4 km
|Flat
|Stage 13
|September 8
|Formigal. Huesca la Magia
|Col du Tourmalet
|134.7 km
|Mountain
|Stage 14
|September 9
|Sauveterre-de-Béarn
|Larra-Belagua
|161.7 km
|Mountain
|Stage 15
|September 10
|Pamplona
|Lekunberri
|156.5 km
|Hilly
|Rest 2
|September 11
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|Row 16 - Cell 3
|Row 16 - Cell 4
|Row 16 - Cell 5
|Stage 16
|September 12
|Liencres Playa
|Bejes
|119.7 km
|Flat. Uphill finale
|Stage 17
|September 13
|Ribadesella/Ribeseya
|Altu de L'Angliru
|122.6 km
|Mountain
|Stage 18
|September 14
|Pola de Allande
|La Cruz de Linares
|178.9 km
|Mountain
|Stage 19
|September 15
|La Bañeza
|Íscar
|177.4 km
|Flat
|Stage 20
|September 16
|Manzanares El Real
|Guadarrama
|208.4 km
|Hilly
|Stage 21
|September 17
|Hipódromo de la Zarzuela
|Madrid. Paisaje de la Luz
|101 km
|Flat
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Scheldeprijs past winners 2023Champions 1907-2022
-
Itzulia Basque Country 2023 favourites - who can take on Jonas Vingegaard?Star-studded lineup for new-format six-day Basque WorldTour race
-
'Pure marketing' - Jumbo-Visma's bicarb use a storm in a teacupTeams and riders downplay the role of a new bicarbonate of soda supplement in heightening cycling performance
-
Best pressure washers 2023: the best post-ride bike cleaners testedThe best bike-friendly pressure washers will blast dirt away without damaging bearings and seals, so we put the best pressure washers to the test