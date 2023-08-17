Vuelta a España 2023 – Stage 9 preview
September 3: Cartagena to Collado de la Cruz de Caravacaí, 184.5 km
Stage 9: Cartagena to Collado de la Cruz de Caravacaí
Date: September 3
Distance: 184.5km
Stage type: Hilly
Falling before the first rest day at the 2023 Vuelta a España, stage 9 will play a pivotal role in the early shape of the general classification and will perhaps see a critical handover of the red jersey.
The 184.5km stage finishes with a punishing ascent of the Alto Caravaca de la Cruz, for which the 1,089m elevation conceals the severity of the final savagely steep slopes.
Four sections of the climb exceed 16% gradient, with the steepest gradient of over 20% and a final 1km ramp of 9.5%.
That comes 100km after the Puerto Casas de Marina la Perdiz, which with a gentle 4.9% average gradient, is unlikely to spark a GC battle, but may allow a breakaway to stride clear.
Should the breakaway be pulled back, we could expect a win from one of the major red jersey contenders for the 2023 race.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Peter Stuart has been editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.
Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Simon Yates, Neilson Powless, Victor Lafay confirmed for Maryland Cycling ClassicCiccone, Craddock, Fedorov among top riders from five WorldTour teams confirmed to compete on September 3
-
Speculative future for Human Powered Health men as team look for new title sponsorWomen's WorldTour team continues but men put on alert that 2023 season could be the last
-
Arctic Race of Norway: Alberto Dainese sprints to stage 1 victoryHobbs and Champoussin complete podium on opening stage
-
Tour of Denmark: Mattias Skjelmose wins stage 3Skjelmose rides clear of teammate Mads Pedersen in final kilometre to win solo