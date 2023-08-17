Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: ASO/Unipublic) (Image credit: ASO/Unipublic)

Stage 9: Cartagena to Collado de la Cruz de Caravacaí

Date: September 3

Distance: 184.5km

Stage type: Hilly

Falling before the first rest day at the 2023 Vuelta a España, stage 9 will play a pivotal role in the early shape of the general classification and will perhaps see a critical handover of the red jersey.

The 184.5km stage finishes with a punishing ascent of the Alto Caravaca de la Cruz, for which the 1,089m elevation conceals the severity of the final savagely steep slopes.

Four sections of the climb exceed 16% gradient, with the steepest gradient of over 20% and a final 1km ramp of 9.5%.

That comes 100km after the Puerto Casas de Marina la Perdiz, which with a gentle 4.9% average gradient, is unlikely to spark a GC battle, but may allow a breakaway to stride clear.

Should the breakaway be pulled back, we could expect a win from one of the major red jersey contenders for the 2023 race.