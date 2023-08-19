Image 1 of 2 Profile of stage 15 of la Vuelta a España 2023 (Image credit: ASO/Unipublic) Route of stage 15 of la Vuelta a España 2023 (Image credit: ASO/Unipublic)

Stage 20: Pamplona - Lekunberri

Date: September 16

Distance: 208km

Stage type: Hilly

Starting in Navarra’s main city, the final stage of the second week of the Vuelta a España 2023 should be a day favourable to the breakaway. The route includes a double ascent of Zuarrarrate with the final climb taking place just eight kilometres from the finish line, a perfect place to launch an attack.

Heading west from Pamplona, the 156.5km stage 15 takes a right turn in Estella after 52 kilometres on rolling terrain before tackling the first climb of the day, which makes its appearance eight kilometres later. The category 3 Puerto de Lizarraga (19.3 km long at 2.6%) crests at 1031 metres high, and is followed by a 500-metre drop on a 12km descent to Etxarri-Aranatz.

After heading eastward, the riders will turn north for the ascent of Puerto de Zuarrarrate (7.3km long at 4.8%) for the first time before a quick descent which includes two successive 180 turns leading into a right-hander into the short 29-km loop back to Zuarrarrate for the second time. Stage hunters will tackle the two u-turns inside of the final two kilometres before a final sharp left turn at 600 metres from the finish line in Lekunberri.