Image 1 of 2 Vuelta a España stage 7 profile (Image credit: Unipublic/ASO) Vuelta a España stage 7 map (Image credit: Unipublic/ASO)

Stage 7: Utiel to Oliva

Date: September 1

Distance: 200.8km

Stage type: Flat

The second longest stage of the Vuelta a España, stage 7, is 200.8km which is expected to offer a day for the sprinters.

Although it appears to be a straightforward stage, however, the length could offer some opportunities for a day-long breakaway.

The peloton will descend out of Utiel and continue along an undulating, but mainly downhill, route for the first half of the route.

At the halfway point, the roads become completely flat for the final 100km, where there is an intermediate sprint at Cullera at the 166.8km mark and a flat run-in along the coast to Olivia.