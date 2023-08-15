Vuelta a España 2023 – Stage 7 preview

By Kirsten Frattini
published

September 1: Utiel to Oliva, 200.8km

Vuelta a Espana
Vuelta a España stage 7 profile (Image credit: Unipublic/ASO)

Stage 7: Utiel to Oliva

Date: September 1

Distance: 200.8km

Stage type: Flat

The second longest stage of the Vuelta a España, stage 7, is 200.8km which is expected to offer a day for the sprinters.

Although it appears to be a straightforward stage, however, the length could offer some opportunities for a day-long breakaway.

The peloton will descend out of Utiel and continue along an undulating, but mainly downhill, route for the first half of the route.

At the halfway point, the roads become completely flat for the final 100km, where there is an intermediate sprint at Cullera at the 166.8km mark and a flat run-in along the coast to Olivia.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Women's Editor

Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.

