Vuelta a España 2023 – Stage 7 preview
September 1: Utiel to Oliva, 200.8km
Stage 7: Utiel to Oliva
Date: September 1
Distance: 200.8km
Stage type: Flat
The second longest stage of the Vuelta a España, stage 7, is 200.8km which is expected to offer a day for the sprinters.
Although it appears to be a straightforward stage, however, the length could offer some opportunities for a day-long breakaway.
The peloton will descend out of Utiel and continue along an undulating, but mainly downhill, route for the first half of the route.
At the halfway point, the roads become completely flat for the final 100km, where there is an intermediate sprint at Cullera at the 166.8km mark and a flat run-in along the coast to Olivia.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Miami Nights win second round of NCL Cup in DenverRaces decided on final sprints by Nights’ duo Alfredo Rodriguez and Paola Muñoz
-
Matteo Jorgenson takes versatility to Jumbo-Visma in 202424-year-old Tour of Oman winner signs three-year deal for new team
-
Tour of Denmark: Søren Wærenskjold holds off bunch sprint to claim solo win on stage 1Norwegian finishes six seconds ahead of sprinters Fabio Jakobsen and Mads Pedersen
-
Patrick Konrad joins Lidl-Trek for 2024Austrian leaves Bora-Hansgrohe after nine seasons