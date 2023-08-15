Vuelta a España 2023 – Stage 1 preview

By Daniel Ostanek
published

August 26: Barcelona - Barcelona, 14.8km, team time trial

Image 1 of 2
Vuelta a Espana 2023 stage 1 profile
Maps and profiles of stage 1 of the 2023 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Unipublic/ASO)

Stage 1: Barcelona to Barcelona

Date: August 26

Distance: 14.8km

Stage type: Team time trial

For the second year in a row and the third time in five years, the Vuelta a España will kick off with a team time trial. Following tests in Torrevieja in 2019 and Utrecht last year, the 2023 race will begin with a TTT in Barcelona.

The 14.8km stage isn't purely flat, featuring minimal elevation as the 22 teams race along the city streets, starting at the beachfront and taking on a succession of largely right-angle bends on a technical course before finishing in front of the famous fountain at Montjuïc Park.

With the stage length measuring in at 9km shorter than the 23km TTT from stage 1 last year, time gaps should be smaller than the two minutes which separated the squads in Utrecht. At the top of the standings, expect the top teams to be separated by mere seconds as the first red jersey of the race is awarded.

Daniel Ostanek
Daniel Ostanek
Production editor

Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Prior to joining the team, he had written for most major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly, Rouleur, and CyclingTips.

 

Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Daniel also runs The Leadout newsletter and oversees How to Watch guides throughout the season. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal, and he rides a Colnago C40.

