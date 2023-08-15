Vuelta a España 2023 – Stage 1 preview
August 26: Barcelona - Barcelona, 14.8km, team time trial
Stage 1: Barcelona to Barcelona
Date: August 26
Distance: 14.8km
Stage type: Team time trial
For the second year in a row and the third time in five years, the Vuelta a España will kick off with a team time trial. Following tests in Torrevieja in 2019 and Utrecht last year, the 2023 race will begin with a TTT in Barcelona.
The 14.8km stage isn't purely flat, featuring minimal elevation as the 22 teams race along the city streets, starting at the beachfront and taking on a succession of largely right-angle bends on a technical course before finishing in front of the famous fountain at Montjuïc Park.
With the stage length measuring in at 9km shorter than the 23km TTT from stage 1 last year, time gaps should be smaller than the two minutes which separated the squads in Utrecht. At the top of the standings, expect the top teams to be separated by mere seconds as the first red jersey of the race is awarded.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Prior to joining the team, he had written for most major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly, Rouleur, and CyclingTips.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Daniel also runs The Leadout newsletter and oversees How to Watch guides throughout the season. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal, and he rides a Colnago C40.
Most Popular
By Barry Ryan
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour of Denmark: Søren Wærenskjold holds off bunch sprint to claim solo win on stage 1Norwegian finishes six seconds ahead of sprinters Fabio Jakobsen and Mads Pedersen
-
Patrick Konrad joins Lidl-Trek for 2024Austrian leaves Bora-Hansgrohe after nine seasons
-
Tour du Limousin: Romain Grégoire goes on solo attack to win stage 1Benoît Cosnefroy second, Michael Storer third in chase-group on final climb into Bénévent L’Abbaye
-
Vuelta a Burgos: Molano wins opening sprint to take first leader's jerseyUAE Team Emirates sprinter fends off late charge from Cortina second, Affini third on streets of Burgos