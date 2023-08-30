Vuelta a España: Kaden Groves outkicks Filippo Ganna to win stage 5
Van Gestel secures final spot on podium in Burriana as Alpecin-Deceuninck rider notches back-to-back victories
Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) made it two for two in sprint stages at the 2023 Vuelta a España, winning stage 5 in Burriana.
The Australian's main challenge was the only surprise on the day as Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) surged from fifth wheel but was not quick enough to pass Groves. Dries Van Gestel (TotalEnergies) was third.
The general classification contenders took a back seat to the sprinters for the second day in a row, mostly saving their legs for the next summit finish on Thursday.
Race leader Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) provided the only action in the GC standings, taking the intermediate bonus sprint to extend his overall advantage by six seconds.
Evenepoel now leads the Vuelta by 11 seconds ahead of Enric Mas (Movistar), with Lenny Martinez (Groupama-FDJ) still in third at 17 seconds.
How it unfolded
After the huge crash on stage 4, the Vuelta a España lost several riders before the start: Kobe Goossens (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) to a knee injury, Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) to a fractured scapula, and Ruben Guerreiro (Movistar) with a broken collarbone. On Wednesday after a crash in the neutral zone, Eddie Dunbar (Jayco-AlUla) crashed out before the hilly roll out from Morella, and his teammate Filippo Zana abandoned soon after.
After a pair of attacks, from first Sean Quinn (EF Education-EasyPost) and Jarrad Drizners (Lotto-Dstny) then Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) and Sean Flynn (dsm-firmenich), after about 10km of racing the day's breakaway honours went to solo escapee Eric Fagundez (Burgos-BH), who faced the prospect of the rest of the 186.5km route to Burriana on his own.
The sprinters' teams were happy to let the Uruguayan cook in the heat, letting his gap go out to five minutes before very slowly reeling the lone escapee for the next 100km. Fagundez climbed the category 2 Collado de Ibola (11.4km at 3.9%) - the only classified climb on the day - with a lead of a minute on the bunch. However, mountains leader Eduardo Sepulveda (Lotto Dstny) attacked from the chasing peloton and passed the Burgos-BH rider to take the maximum points.
With 41km to go, Fagundez was back in the peloton and, a few kilometres later, they reeled in Sepulveda, too.
The next excitement came at the intermediate time bonus sprint with 11.2km to go, where race leader Evenepoel leapt away to take out the six-second bonus over Groves and Casper Pedersen (Soudal-QuickStep).
A crash at a roundabout inside 3km to go added to the nerves in the peloton but Evenepoel stayed near the front with his Soudal-QuickStep team until the flamme rouge before sitting up.
Alpecin-QuickStep came forward with a huge lead-out for Groves in the final 500m and Ganna made a surge to try to snatch the stage win, but Groves was a hair quicker and sprinted to his second stage victory in a row.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
Most Popular
By Jackie Tyson
By Cyclingnews
By Peter Stuart
By Jackie Tyson
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
As it happened: Remco Evenepoel extends GC lead on Vuelta a España stage 5Kaden Groves edges out Filippo Ganna in bunch sprint in Burriana
-
The current GC standings at the 2023 Vuelta a EspañaEvenepoel nabs bonus seconds in finale of stage 5
-
Vuelta a España: Kaden Groves outkicks Filippo Ganna to win stage 5Van Gestel secures final spot on podium in Burriana as Alpecin-Deceuninck rider notches back-to-back victories
-
Tour de l'Avenir Femmes: Van Empel wins stage 3 from reduced bunch sprintNiedermaier continues as race leader for third stage