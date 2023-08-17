Vuelta a España 2023 – Stage 13 preview
September 8: Formigal - Col du Tourmalet, 135km
Stage 13: Formigal - Col du Tourmalet
Date: September 8
Distance: 135km
Stage type: Mountain
Stage 13 signals the punishing push into France and across the epic peaks of the Pyrenees. It is a day of shorter distance, 135km, but long on elevation gain, 4,000 metres. In the reworked Vuelta route in 2020 due to the coronavirus global pandemic, the planned Tourmalet finish was wiped away since the race was restricted to crossing French borders, and instead, the sixth stage finished atop Aramón Formigal.
This year, Formigal serves as the launchpad for the first of four climbs on the sawtooth profile, just 4.4km from the start, the category 3 Puerto de Portalet and the peloton will plummet into France. Also back on the menu is the Col d'Aubisque (16.5km at 7.1%), from the Laruns approach, and the Tourmalet (18.9km at 7.4%), with Col de Spandelles (10.3km at 8.3%) in between for good measure.
While the final trio of climbs have multiple sections of double-digit gradients, which hover between 10-15%, it will be the sharp pitches of 10.5% to 13% on the final kilometre that will settle the GC score atop Tourmalet, at least for the opening of back-to-back mountain battles before the second rest day.
