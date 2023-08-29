Vuelta a España stage 4: Kaden Groves powers to sprint victory in Tarragona

Image 1 of 14 Vuelta a Espana 2023: Kaden Groves wins stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Vuelta a Espana 2023: Kaden Groves wins stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Vuelta a Espana 2023: Kaden Groves wins stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Alpecin Deceuninck celebrate their win (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) Jonas Vingegaard at the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Remco Evenepoel sporting a bandage after his stage 3 post-finish crash (Image credit: Getty Images) Primoz Roglic before the start of stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) The neutral section of stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) The stage 4 breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Alpecin-Deceuninck and Soudal-Quickstep at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) The day's breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Remco Evenepoel at the back of his team's train (Image credit: Getty Images) The sun came out for stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) won stage 4 of the Vuelta a España in a bunch sprint in Tarragona. The Australian overhauled Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates) in the closing metres to notch up his second Grand Tour stage victory of the season.

The finale was a fraught one, marred by crashes, with Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) both coming down outside the 3km to go marker, while Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) crashed after leading the race into the final 200m.

Molano looked set for victory when he accelerated on the long drag to the line but Groves managed to summon up the strength to come past the Colombian as the road flattened out. Edward Theuns (Lidl-Trek) took third ahead of Milan Menten (Lotto-Dstny).

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) finished safely in the main peloton to retain the red jersey of race leader.

The stage was animated by a three-man break featuring Eduardo Sepúlveda (Lotto-Dstny), Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH) and David González (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA). The trio were never likely to upset the peloton and they were duly swept up inside the final 20km.

More to follow…

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling