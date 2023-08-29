Vuelta a España stage 4: Kaden Groves powers to sprint victory in Tarragona

By Barry Ryan
published

Evenepoel sails through another crash-marred stage

Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) won stage 4 of the Vuelta a España in a bunch sprint in Tarragona. The Australian overhauled Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates) in the closing metres to notch up his second Grand Tour stage victory of the season.

The finale was a fraught one, marred by crashes, with Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) both coming down outside the 3km to go marker, while Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) crashed after leading the race into the final 200m.

Molano looked set for victory when he accelerated on the long drag to the line but Groves managed to summon up the strength to come past the Colombian as the road flattened out. Edward Theuns (Lidl-Trek) took third ahead of Milan Menten (Lotto-Dstny).

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) finished safely in the main peloton to retain the red jersey of race leader.

The stage was animated by a three-man break featuring Eduardo Sepúlveda (Lotto-Dstny), Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH) and David González (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA). The trio were never likely to upset the peloton and they were duly swept up inside the final 20km.

More to follow…

Results

