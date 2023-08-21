Vuelta a España 2023 – Stage 21 preview
September 17: Hipódromo de la Zarzuela to Madrid. Paisaje de la Luz, 101.5km
Stage 21: Hipódromo de la Zarzuela to Madrid. Paisaje de la Luz
Date: September 17
Distance: 101.5km
Stage type: Flat
For the finale it's an urban circuit in central Madrid, to provide a day of celebration for the GC leaders and a final chance for the sprinters who have managed to make it right through to the 21st day of racing. There is one intermediate sprint at the 54.7km mark but overall it should be a straightforward, if short, day on the bike.
The final 5km is relatively flat, with the slighest of uphill turns in the final kilometres, but it's the turns that are more likely to be on the mind of the sprinters teams as they battle for position and that final opportunity for a podium or even that all aspired to top step.
A right hand bend at less than 5km then works its way toward a hairpin just over 3km to go, a sharp right just over 2km and yet another hairpin just before riders hit the 1km mark. Then it is a relatively straight run to the line, with just a veer rather than a corner, for the final kilometre of the 3,157 which make up the 2023 edition of the Vuelta a España.
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
-
