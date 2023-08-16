Vuelta a España 2023 – Stage 11 preview
September 6: Lerma - La Laguna Negra.Vinuesa, 163.5km
Stage 11: Lerma to La Laguna Negra.Vinuesa
Date: September 6
Distance: 163.5km
Stage type: Flat
Stage 11 is a relatively flat day which suits opportunists. The route rolls east-ward from Lerma in the Castile-León region for 163.5km.
To say this stage is ‘flat’ is a bit deceptive, as the final 18.2km propel the peloton skyward to the mountaintop finish at La Laguna Negra. The uphill finish was first introduced to the Vuelta in 2020, where Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) out-sprinted Vuelta leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) to win stage 3 and the Irishmanmoved into second overall.
The lagoon itself sits at 2,000 metres in altitude and is surrounded by granite walls and pine forests. Riders won’t stop to enjoy the scenery, as the final 6.5km section of the category 1 climb reaches 13-14% gradients.
Just before the climb, the only intermediate sprint sits at Vinuesa, and serves to launch the uphill grind that could see GC riders lose, or gain, valuable seconds, like three years ago.
