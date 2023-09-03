Vuelta a España: Lennard Kämna triumphs on stage 9 Caravaca de la Cruz summit finish

Image 1 of 10 Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates at finish line as stage 9 winner (Image credit: Getty Images) Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Peloton passing the Alfonso XIII reservoir near the locality of Calasparra (Image credit: Getty Images) Gaps in the echelons (Image credit: Getty Images) Echelons animated the racing (Image credit: Getty Images) The favourites pushed the pace in the first echelon (Image credit: Getty Images) Jumbo-Visma duo of Wilco Kelderman, Jonas Vingegaard with Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step) (Image credit: Getty Images) Overnight leader Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images) Peloton racing on stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images) KOM leader Eduardo Seplveda (Lotto Dstny), GC leader Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), best young rider Lenny Martinez (Groupama-FDJ) and points leader Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) completed his set of Grand Tour stage wins on stage 9 of the Vuelta a España with a solo effort from the breakaway at the Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca.

The German proved the strongest from the day’s eight-man break on the tough final climb of the day, leaving behind Matteo Sobrero (Jayco-AlUla) and Chris Hamilton (dsm-firmenich) to add to his stage wins at the 2022 Giro d’Italia and 2020 Tour de France.

Meanwhile, back in the GC group, times were taken at 2.05km from the finish, meaning the toughest sections of the summit finish were neutralised at the end of a day which saw multiple echelon attacks in the crosswinds that blew across the 184.5km stage.

The early kilometres of the stage saw Jumbo-Visma tear up the race as the winds blew, leading to echelons scattered across the road for the first 50km. As things calmed down on the first climb of the day, the breakaway went clear, with Kämna part of the move which would stay away to the finish.

The wind struck again at 80km to go, with Jumbo-Visma and Soudal-QuickStep pushing the pace once more for another 30km before the split peloton came back together. From there, it was a calmer race to the final climb, where race organisers announced that the GC times would be taken at 2.05km from the line due to poor road conditions on the climb.

Up front, the racing kicked off on the lower slopes of the climb, with Kämna, Sobrero, and Chris Hamilton (dsm-firmenich) among those making moves. It was Kämna who made the winning move, however, going clear 5km out and soloing home for the win.

Down the mountain, attacks came from João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe), while Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) pushed on before the GC timing line to seemingly gain a handful of seconds – confirmation of GC times has yet to filter through at time of writing.

More to come...

Results

