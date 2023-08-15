Vuelta a España 2023 – Stage 2 preview
August 27: Mataró - Barcelona, 181.8km
Stage 2: Mataró to Barcelona
Date: August 27
Distance: 181.8km
Stage type: Hilly
Stage 2 of the Vuelta a España brings the peloton to a familiar location in Barcelona's Montjuïc Park, familiar to any riders who take on the Volta a Catalunya on a regular basis.
The stage begins only 40km up the coast in Mataró, but winds inland en route to Barcelona, adding another 142km of roads as the peloton tackles the first categorised climbs of the race – the third-category Coll de Sant Bartomeu (6.6km at 4.5%) and second-category Coll d'Estenalles (12.1km at 3.9%).
There's also the third category, Alto del Castell de Montjuïc, lying at just 3.6km from the finish line. It measures in at 900 metres and an average of 9.4%, meaning the punchers and GC men could come out to play and spoil it for the sprinters.
The climb is tackled multiple times on a closing circuit at the Volta a Catalunya, but just once here. It should be the perfect terrain for Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) to launch his first attack of the Vuelta as he seeks to win the race for a fourth time.
Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Prior to joining the team, he had written for most major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly, Rouleur, and CyclingTips.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Daniel also runs The Leadout newsletter and oversees How to Watch guides throughout the season. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal, and he rides a Colnago C40.
