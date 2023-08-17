Vuelta a España 2023 – Stage 10 preview
September 5: Individual Time Trial from Valladolid to Valladolid, 25.8km
Stage 10: Valladolid to Valladolid
Date: September 5
Distance: 25.8km
Stage type: Individual Time Trial
Coming after the first rest day and at a critical halfway point in La Vuelta, the individual time trial from Valladolid to Valladolid promises to be a decisive moment in the 2023 race.
Starting in the city centre of Valladolid and finishing in the pleasant public park of Campo Grande, the race is likely to draw big crowds for a fast time trial spectacle.
It features a solitary 600m climb at 6.5%, so is likely to favour the TT specialists more than GC contenders – though in the case of time trial world champion Remco Evenepoel, the two are the same.
The stage precedes the summit finish in Laguna Negra on stage 11 and is likely to play a key part in forging key time gaps at the top of the general classification.
