Vuelta a España 2023 – Stage 12 preview

Image 1 of 2 Profile for stage 12 of 2023 Vuelta a España (Image credit: ASO/Unipublic) Stage 12 map for 2023 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Profile for stage 12 of 2023 Vuelta a España)

Stage 12: Ólvega to Zaragoza

Date: September 7

Distance: 151km

Stage type: Flat

Stage 12 of the Vuelta guides the peloton closer to the Pyrenees in north-eastern Spain but provides terrain to showcase the sprinters. There are no classified mountain climbs on this Thursday tussle, but a sharp ascent just past Tarazona in the opening 30km could signal accelerations for a breakaway.

After a long, gradual descent, there is a long, gradual uphill section of 36km to through the Aragon region, setting up the prolonged downhill of 50km to the finish. In fact, there is more descending than climbing en route to Zaragoza, which has not seen the Vuelta for 15 years.

Organisers warn that winds could play a factor in the development of echelons on this stage, so riders will need to be wary. In 2008 it came down to a sprint finish, and the same is expected in 2023.