Vuelta a España 2023 – Stage 12 preview
September 7: Ólvega - Zaragoza, 151km
Stage 12: Ólvega to Zaragoza
Date: September 7
Distance: 151km
Stage type: Flat
Stage 12 of the Vuelta guides the peloton closer to the Pyrenees in north-eastern Spain but provides terrain to showcase the sprinters. There are no classified mountain climbs on this Thursday tussle, but a sharp ascent just past Tarazona in the opening 30km could signal accelerations for a breakaway.
After a long, gradual descent, there is a long, gradual uphill section of 36km to through the Aragon region, setting up the prolonged downhill of 50km to the finish. In fact, there is more descending than climbing en route to Zaragoza, which has not seen the Vuelta for 15 years.
Organisers warn that winds could play a factor in the development of echelons on this stage, so riders will need to be wary. In 2008 it came down to a sprint finish, and the same is expected in 2023.
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
