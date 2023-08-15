Vuelta a España 2023 – Stage 4 preview

By Daniel Ostanek
published

August 29: Andorra la Vella.Andorra - Tarragona, 184.6km

Image 1 of 2
Vuelta a Espana 2023 stage 4 profile
Maps and profiles of stage 4 of the 2023 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Unipublic/ASO)

Stage 4: Andorra la Vella.Andorra to Tarragona

Date: August 29

Distance: 184.6km

Stage type: Hilly

Following stage 3's trip north from Catalunya into Andorra, the next day brings the peloton all the way back down south to the port city of Tarragona.

After a team time trial, a hilly finish and a mountain stage at the Vuelta a España, stage 4 should give the sprinters their first chance to shine during the three-week race. A largely flat or downhill run for the final 30km means that there's likely to be a big bunch sprint at the end of the 184.6km day.

The hardest tests of the stage come in the final 50km with the Alto de Belltall (9.3km at 3.7%) and Coll de Lilla (5.2km at 4.9%), though neither of the third-category climbs look likely to pose much of a challenge for the sprinters.

An intermediate sprint at 21km from the line could give the fastmen an incentive to catch the breakaway early, but all eyes will be on the finish as the sprint squads line up to do battle for the first time in a race which only looks to feature five sprint opportunities.

