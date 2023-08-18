Vuelta a España 2023 – Stage 19 preview

By Simone Giuliani
published

September 15: La Bañeza to Íscar, 177.5km

Image 1 of 2
Vuelta a España 2023 stage 19 profile
Vuelta a España 2023 stage 19 profile

Stage 19: La Bañeza to Íscar

Date: September 15

Distance: 177.5km

Stage type: Flat

The mountains are done and the sprinters who remain in the Vuelta a España will be breathing a sigh of relief as they line up in La Bañeza, and hoping the pressure of finishing within the time cut in the last two mountainous stages hasn't taken the speed out of their legs.

It not completely without bumps in the profile of stage 19 – although they are very small ones at that – but after the last couple of stages it will probably feel as flat as a pancake.

It is the second-to-last opportunity for the fast finishers, so they hope to head into Íscar in a bunch, but it is not only climbs that can get in the way of that. The wind, should it appear, could set another obstacle in the way.

However, if the wind stays calm or the sprinters team keep it together regardless, it's a straight final run into the line at Íscar once once a big, right-hand bend is behind them at just over 2km to go.

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

