Vuelta a España 2023 – Stage 19 preview
September 15: La Bañeza to Íscar, 177.5km
Stage 19: La Bañeza to Íscar
Date: September 15
Distance: 177.5km
Stage type: Flat
The mountains are done and the sprinters who remain in the Vuelta a España will be breathing a sigh of relief as they line up in La Bañeza, and hoping the pressure of finishing within the time cut in the last two mountainous stages hasn't taken the speed out of their legs.
It not completely without bumps in the profile of stage 19 – although they are very small ones at that – but after the last couple of stages it will probably feel as flat as a pancake.
It is the second-to-last opportunity for the fast finishers, so they hope to head into Íscar in a bunch, but it is not only climbs that can get in the way of that. The wind, should it appear, could set another obstacle in the way.
However, if the wind stays calm or the sprinters team keep it together regardless, it's a straight final run into the line at Íscar once once a big, right-hand bend is behind them at just over 2km to go.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Arctic Tour of Norway: Gazzoli and Scaroni strike for Astana 1-2 in Hammerfest on stage 2Lastra takes third on damp, flat day of racing
-
Tour of Denmark: Fabio Jakobsen sprints to second victory on stage 4Soudal-QuickStep rider outsprints Pedersen on penultimate stage
-
How to watch the 2023 Vuelta a España – live TV and streamingEvenepoel, Vingegaard, Roglic, Thomas and more set to battle for the red jersey
-
Tour du Limousin: Romain Gregoire seals overall victory as Hugo Page wins final stage20-year-old wins second stage race of career