Vuelta a España: Geoffrey Soupe breaks Groves' streak on stage 7
Crashes disrupt run-in to Olvia
Geoffrey Soupe (TotalEnergies) surprised the top sprinters and won stage 7 of the Vuelta a España on Friday.
A massive bunch of riders who swarmed to the line, Orluis Aular (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) took second ahead of Trek-Lidl’s Edward Theuns. Sprint leader Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) finished fifth, on the wheel of Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates).
Intermarché-Circus-Wanty led the peloton on the final 1.7km across a narrow stretch of road that twisted through Oliva. On the last corner with 200m to go, Soupe accelerated and put distance into his effort, but the sprint teams could not close the 35-year-old veteran down. In his 13-year career, he has only two pro wins before today, both stages at the 2.1-ranked La Tropicale Amissa Bongo in Gabon.
"To win a sprint in a Grand Tour is always special and also a surprise. I've always wanted to taste victory in a Grand Tour. It's an unbelievable, indescribable moment for me," Soupe said after using a bike throw to hold off the other sprinters.
"I saw that I could launch my sprint from a ways to go after the last corner and I was surprised when nobody from behind me came past.
"It's beautiful for me and the team because normally I didn't have the Vuelta [on my calendar] this year but Alexis Vuillermoz crashed in the Tour de l'Ain and the team decided to take me to the Vuelta. I didn't think it was possible to win a stage because it's really fast in the sprints. Today it was really nervous in the final, we had a lot of roundabouts and a lot of wind in the final."
The general classification remained intact from the shakeup on Thursday, Lenny Martinez (Groupama-FDJ) in the overall lead by 8 seconds over stage 6 winner Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma). Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) was third at 51 seconds back.
Kuss managed to recover from a crash with close to 5km to race and finish safely in the bunch sprint. However, Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) did not finish the race and was forced to abandon after his hard fall in the late crash.
More to come…
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Most Popular
By Jackie Tyson
By Cyclingnews
By Peter Stuart
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España stage 7 live - A chance for the sprintersCalm before the weekend's storm for GC men
-
The current GC standings at the 2023 Vuelta a EspañaVingegaard makes a statement with two-second bonus as general classification contenders maintain order
-
Vuelta a España: Geoffrey Soupe breaks Groves' streak on stage 7Crashes disrupt run-in to Olvia
-
Tour de l'Avenir Femmes: Shirin van Anrooij wins stage 5 and takes overall titleDutch rider dominated final half of queen stage to secure GC, Anna Shackley taking second overall