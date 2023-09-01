Vuelta a España: Geoffrey Soupe breaks Groves' streak on stage 7

Image 1 of 12 Geoffrey Soupe (R) wins the stage with a bike throw (Image credit: Getty Images) Geoffrey Soupe (TotalEnergies) (Image credit: Getty Images) Geoffrey Soupe gets to taste victory in a Grand Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Geoffrey Soupe (TotalEnergies) (Image credit: Getty Images) Race leader Lenny Martinez (Groupama-FDJ) at the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Remco Evenepoel back in the Belgian champion's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Stage 7 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images) Jose Herrada (Cofidis) and Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Burgos-BH) in the day's breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Jose Herrada (Cofidis) and Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Burgos-BH) in the day's breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Race leader Lenny Martinez in the bunch (Image credit: Getty Images) Stage 7 was a day at the beach (Image credit: Getty Images) Robbe Ghys helps Kaden Groves back to the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Geoffrey Soupe (TotalEnergies) surprised the top sprinters and won stage 7 of the Vuelta a España on Friday.

A massive bunch of riders who swarmed to the line, Orluis Aular (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) took second ahead of Trek-Lidl’s Edward Theuns. Sprint leader Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) finished fifth, on the wheel of Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates).

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty led the peloton on the final 1.7km across a narrow stretch of road that twisted through Oliva. On the last corner with 200m to go, Soupe accelerated and put distance into his effort, but the sprint teams could not close the 35-year-old veteran down. In his 13-year career, he has only two pro wins before today, both stages at the 2.1-ranked La Tropicale Amissa Bongo in Gabon.

"To win a sprint in a Grand Tour is always special and also a surprise. I've always wanted to taste victory in a Grand Tour. It's an unbelievable, indescribable moment for me," Soupe said after using a bike throw to hold off the other sprinters.

"I saw that I could launch my sprint from a ways to go after the last corner and I was surprised when nobody from behind me came past.

"It's beautiful for me and the team because normally I didn't have the Vuelta [on my calendar] this year but Alexis Vuillermoz crashed in the Tour de l'Ain and the team decided to take me to the Vuelta. I didn't think it was possible to win a stage because it's really fast in the sprints. Today it was really nervous in the final, we had a lot of roundabouts and a lot of wind in the final."

The general classification remained intact from the shakeup on Thursday, Lenny Martinez (Groupama-FDJ) in the overall lead by 8 seconds over stage 6 winner Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma). Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) was third at 51 seconds back.

Kuss managed to recover from a crash with close to 5km to race and finish safely in the bunch sprint. However, Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) did not finish the race and was forced to abandon after his hard fall in the late crash.

More to come…

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling