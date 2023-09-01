Vuelta a España: Geoffrey Soupe breaks Groves' streak on stage 7

By Jackie Tyson
published

Crashes disrupt run-in to Olvia

Image 1 of 12
OLIVA SPAIN SEPTEMBER 01 LR Matteo Sobrero of Italy and Team Jayco AlUla Hugo Page of France and Team Intermarche Circus Wanty Orluis Aular of Venezuela and Team Caja Rural Seguros RGA Marijn Van Den Berg of The Netherlands and Team EF EducationEasyPost Edward Theuns of Belgium and Team Lidl Trek David Gonzlez of Spain and Team Caja Rural Seguros RGA and Geoffrey Soupe of France and Team TotalEnergies sprint at finish line during the 78th Tour of Spain 2023 Stage 7 a 2008km stage from Utiel to Oliva UCIWT on September 01 2023 in Oliva Spain Photo by Alexander HassensteinGetty Images
Geoffrey Soupe (R) wins the stage with a bike throw (Image credit: Getty Images)

Geoffrey Soupe (TotalEnergies) surprised the top sprinters and won stage 7 of the Vuelta a España on Friday.

A massive bunch of riders who swarmed to the line, Orluis Aular (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) took second ahead of Trek-Lidl’s Edward Theuns. Sprint leader Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) finished fifth, on the wheel of Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates).

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty led the peloton on the final 1.7km across a narrow stretch of road that twisted through Oliva. On the last corner with 200m to go, Soupe accelerated and put distance into his effort, but the sprint teams could not close the 35-year-old veteran down. In his 13-year career, he has only two pro wins before today, both stages at the 2.1-ranked La Tropicale Amissa Bongo in Gabon.

"To win a sprint in a Grand Tour is always special and also a surprise. I've always wanted to taste victory in a Grand Tour. It's an unbelievable, indescribable moment for me," Soupe said after using a bike throw to hold off the other sprinters.

"I saw that I could launch my sprint from a ways to go after the last corner and I was surprised when nobody from behind me came past.

"It's beautiful for me and the team because normally I didn't have the Vuelta [on my calendar] this year but Alexis Vuillermoz crashed in the Tour de l'Ain and the team decided to take me to the Vuelta. I didn't think it was possible to win a stage because it's really fast in the sprints. Today it was really nervous in the final, we had a lot of roundabouts and a lot of wind in the final."

The general classification remained intact from the shakeup on Thursday, Lenny Martinez (Groupama-FDJ) in the overall lead by 8 seconds over stage 6 winner Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma). Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) was third at 51 seconds back.

Kuss managed to recover from a crash with close to 5km to race and finish safely in the bunch sprint. However, Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) did not finish the race and was forced to abandon after his hard fall in the late crash.

Results

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

