Mathieu van der Poel falls 700 metres short of a 174km breakaway stage victory at the Tour de France

By published

Two-man Alpecin-Deceuninck move was planned to help combativity prize winner Jonas Rickaert achieve his career-long dream of stepping on a Tour de France podium

Alpecin - Deceuninck team&#039;s Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel and Alpecin - Deceuninck team&#039;s Belgian rider Jonas Rickaert cycle in a breakaway during the 9th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 174.1 km between Chinon and Chateauroux, central France, on July 13, 2025. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)
Mathieu van der Poel (left) and Jonas Rickaert of Alpecin-Deceuninck ride in the breakaway on stage 9 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

A pair of sprint stages were hardly the thrilling fare fans might have expected at the Tour de France which route planners had drawn for this weekend, but on Sunday's ninth stage to Châteauroux, Mathieu van der Poel did at least bring some drama to proceedings.

The pan-flat 174.1km day, which featured no climbs, was livened up by an attack from the gun from Van der Poel and his Alpecin-Deceuninck teammate Jonas Rickaert. It was not until 173.4km later that Van der Poel's day came to an end, an agonising 700 meters from the finish.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.