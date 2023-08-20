Image 1 of 2 Profile of stage 16 of la Vuelta a España 2023 (Image credit: ASO/Unipublic) Route of stage 16 of la Vuelta a España 2023 (Image credit: ASO/Unipublic)

Stage 15: Liencres Playa - BejesDate: September 10

Distance: 119.7km

Stage type: Flat, Uphill finale

The third week of racing starts off with a short but furious stage, from Liencres Playa to a never seen before seen uphill finish to Bejes (4.8km at 8.8%) on September 12.

“A day consisting of few kilometres that promises to provide a spectacular finale. The arrival in Bejes is very explosive,” according to Fernando Escartín, the Vuelta a España race co-designer.

The fairly flat 120.1km Stage 16 will follow the rugged Cantabrian coast for 88 kilometres before turning inland for the lone intermediate sprint point of the day in Unquera, five kilometres later.

The final category 2 climb to the finish line starts at the steep gorge of La Hermida, which at 21 kilometres long, is the longest in the Iberian Peninsula. The ascent to Bejes starts off with a short steep ramp before a false flat of around one kilometre that could provide time to recover before the final 1.8 kilometres with a maximum gradient of 15%.

The differences to the general classification are projected to be minimal, especially with the looming shadow of the Angliru on the next day. Stage 16, with its 2,043 metres of elevation gain, will be earmarked by breakaway artists that can climb to go for glory.