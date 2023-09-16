Vuelta a España: Wout Poels denies Remco Evenepoel victory on stage 20
Five riders steal away in breakaway for sprint finish in Guadarrama
Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) claimed stage 20 of the Vuelta a España from a reduced-group sprint, narrowly beating Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) to the line with a well-timed bike throw in Guadarrama.
Poels jumped first in the sprint and found separation from the other four remaining escapees of the day’s breakaway before the final corner and despite Evenepoel’s great power, even he couldn’t chase down the flying Dutchman before the line.
Pelayo Sánchez (Burgos-BH) finished third with Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto Dstny) and Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) rounding out the top five after a brutal day of racing on a hilly parcours.
Poels and Van Eetvelt proved the strongest on the final climb but weren’t able to build enough of an advantage to completely get away and the remnants of the break came back together before the finale.
The action kicked off right from the flag with a 31-rider break including Evenepoel and Poels eventually establishing itself after 20km of hard racing on the final hilly stage of this year’s Vuelta with the Jumbo-Visma led peloton allowing them to gain an 11-minute advantage and fight for the stage victory.
More to come…
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España stage 20 live: Peloton brace for hilly showdownDon't miss a moment of the 208km from Manzanares El Real to Guadarrama
-
Vuelta a España: Wout Poels denies Remco Evenepoel victory on stage 20Five riders steal away in breakaway for sprint finish in Guadarrama
-
Alexey Lutsenko wins Memorial Marco Pantani ahead of Hirschi and SivakovKazakhstan national champion beats Sivakov and Swiss champion in reduced-group finish for sixth win of the season
-
Mark Cavendish seen riding with Chris Froome ahead of race return in TurkeyManxman's first appearance since Tour de France crash expected to come at Tour of Turkey in October