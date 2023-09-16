Vuelta a España: Wout Poels denies Remco Evenepoel victory on stage 20

By James Moultrie
published

Five riders steal away in breakaway for sprint finish in Guadarrama

Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) claimed stage 20 of the Vuelta a España from a reduced-group sprint, narrowly beating Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) to the line with a well-timed bike throw in Guadarrama.

Poels jumped first in the sprint and found separation from the other four remaining escapees of the day’s breakaway before the final corner and despite Evenepoel’s great power, even he couldn’t chase down the flying Dutchman before the line.

Pelayo Sánchez (Burgos-BH) finished third with Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto Dstny) and Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) rounding out the top five after a brutal day of racing on a hilly parcours.

Poels and Van Eetvelt proved the strongest on the final climb but weren’t able to build enough of an advantage to completely get away and the remnants of the break came back together before the finale.

The action kicked off right from the flag with a 31-rider break including Evenepoel and Poels eventually establishing itself after 20km of hard racing on the final hilly stage of this year’s Vuelta with the Jumbo-Visma led peloton allowing them to gain an 11-minute advantage and fight for the stage victory.

Results

James Moultrie

