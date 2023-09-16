Vuelta a España: Wout Poels denies Remco Evenepoel victory on stage 20

Image 1 of 13 Vuelta a España 2023: Wout Poels wins stage 20 ahead of Remco Evenepoel (Image credit: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images) Remco Evenepoel of Soudal-QuickStep launches an attack and joins four riders at front of the race with 5km to go (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) With 6km to go, the front group contained (L to R) Wout Poels of Bahrain Victorious, Marc Soler of UAE Team Emirates, Pelayo Sanchez Mayo of Burgos-BH and Lennert Van Eetvelt of Lotto Dstny (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Lennert Van Eetvelt of Lotto Dstny (left) and Wout Poels of Bahrain Victorious attack from the breakaway on the final categorised climb, less than 20km to race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Remco Evenepoel and Soudal-QuickStep have taken control of the break with 60 km to go on stage 20 (Image credit: Getty Images) Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers (left), Ivan Garcia Cortina of Movistar Team, Sylvain Moniquet of Lotto Dstny and Ben Zwiehoff of Bora-Hansgrohe compete in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Unsettled clouds cover the large front group as they ride on a rare flat section of the 207.8km stage 20 from Manzanares El Real to Guadarrama (Image credit: Getty Images) Jumbo-Visma's Jonas Vingegaard rides behind race leader Sepp Kuss in the peloton, as they give the break a leash of 8 minutes with 50km to go (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Mountains classification leader Remco Evenepoel rolls along in large breakaway behind Soudal-QuickStep teammates Louis Vervaeke, Mattia Cattaneo, and James Knox (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Romain Bardet (Team dsm-firmenich) competes in the breakaway, a large group of 26 riders with 45km to go (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) The peloton passes through scenic countryside from Manzanares El Real to Guadarrama (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) João Almeida of UAE Team Emirates rides ahead of teammate Juan Ayuso, in the best young rider jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) claimed stage 20 of the Vuelta a España from a reduced-group sprint, narrowly beating Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) to the line with a well-timed bike throw in Guadarrama.

Poels jumped first in the sprint and found separation from the other four remaining escapees of the day’s breakaway before the final corner and despite Evenepoel’s great power, even he couldn’t chase down the flying Dutchman before the line.

Pelayo Sánchez (Burgos-BH) finished third with Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto Dstny) and Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) rounding out the top five after a brutal day of racing on a hilly parcours.

Poels and Van Eetvelt proved the strongest on the final climb but weren’t able to build enough of an advantage to completely get away and the remnants of the break came back together before the finale.

The action kicked off right from the flag with a 31-rider break including Evenepoel and Poels eventually establishing itself after 20km of hard racing on the final hilly stage of this year’s Vuelta with the Jumbo-Visma led peloton allowing them to gain an 11-minute advantage and fight for the stage victory.

More to come…

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling