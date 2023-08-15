Vuelta a España 2023 – Stage 5 preview
August 30: Morella to Burriana, 186.2km
Stage 5: Morella to Burriana
Date: August 30
Distance: 186.2km
Stage type: Hilly
The fifth stage of the Vuelta a España offers the sprinters another shot at a stage win in Burriana.
The 186.2km race begins in Morella, and the peloton will have to go over climbs at Ares del Maestra, Culla, before heading down into the valley over smaller climbs through Les Useres, L'Alcaora and Onda.
There is only one categorised ascent throughout the stage at Collado de la Ibola that peaks at the 132.5km mark. The category 2 climb could provide a launch pad for a late attack or where the main field brings back an early breakaway.
The race then drops into Azuebar, where there is one kicker before the final descent into an intermediate sprint at La Vall d'Uixo and then the final in Burriana.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Matteo Jorgenson takes versatility to Jumbo-Visma in 202424-year-old Tour of Oman winner signs three-year deal for new team
-
Tour of Denmark: Søren Wærenskjold holds off bunch sprint to claim solo win on stage 1Norwegian finishes six seconds ahead of sprinters Fabio Jakobsen and Mads Pedersen
-
Patrick Konrad joins Lidl-Trek for 2024Austrian leaves Bora-Hansgrohe after nine seasons
-
Tour du Limousin: Romain Grégoire goes on solo attack to win stage 1Benoît Cosnefroy second, Michael Storer third in chase-group on final climb into Bénévent L’Abbaye