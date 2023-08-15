Image 1 of 2 Vuelta a España stage 5 profile (Image credit: Unipublic/ASO) Vuelta a España stage 5 map (Image credit: Unipublic/ASO)

Stage 5: Morella to Burriana

Date: August 30

Distance: 186.2km

Stage type: Hilly

The fifth stage of the Vuelta a España offers the sprinters another shot at a stage win in Burriana.

The 186.2km race begins in Morella, and the peloton will have to go over climbs at Ares del Maestra, Culla, before heading down into the valley over smaller climbs through Les Useres, L'Alcaora and Onda.

There is only one categorised ascent throughout the stage at Collado de la Ibola that peaks at the 132.5km mark. The category 2 climb could provide a launch pad for a late attack or where the main field brings back an early breakaway.

The race then drops into Azuebar, where there is one kicker before the final descent into an intermediate sprint at La Vall d'Uixo and then the final in Burriana.