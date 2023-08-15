Vuelta a España 2023 – Stage 5 preview

By Kirsten Frattini
published

August 30: Morella to Burriana, 186.2km

Vuelta a España stage 5 profile (Image credit: Unipublic/ASO)

Stage 5: Morella to Burriana

Date: August 30

Distance: 186.2km

Stage type: Hilly

The fifth stage of the Vuelta a España offers the sprinters another shot at a stage win in Burriana.

The 186.2km race begins in Morella, and the peloton will have to go over climbs at Ares del Maestra, Culla, before heading down into the valley over smaller climbs through Les Useres, L'Alcaora and Onda.

There is only one categorised ascent throughout the stage at Collado de la Ibola that peaks at the 132.5km mark. The category 2 climb could provide a launch pad for a late attack or where the main field brings back an early breakaway.

The race then drops into Azuebar, where there is one kicker before the final descent into an intermediate sprint at La Vall d'Uixo and then the final in Burriana.

Kirsten Frattini
Women's Editor

Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.

