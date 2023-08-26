Vuelta a España: Team dsm-firmenich win rain-soaked stage 1 team time trial
Movistar pounds through darkness to finish second by less than a second, EF Education-EasyPost third
Team dsm-firmenich put in a mistake-free ride to win the opening team time trial at the Vuelta a España, in treacherous conditions. The second team to start, they finished the 14.8km course in a time of 17:30 to win ahead of Movistar and EF Education-EasyPost. The victory put Lorenzo Milesi in the first leader’s jersey of this year’s race after he crossed the line ahead of his teammates.
In contention for the stage win, Movistar were flying on home roads in pitch black and set the same time as Team dsm-firmenich at the checkpoint. The five riders left in the Spanish team were not able to stick together at the line and ultimately finished less than one second back.
With the stage length measuring 9km shorter than the 23km TTT from stage 1 last year, time gaps were expected to be smaller, but the difficult wet and dark conditions on the technical course with 22 corners caused havoc for many teams.
Starting mid-way, Bahrain-Victorious finished in seventh, 10 seconds down while the teams which started later had to also face nearly pitch-black gloom in addition to wet roads.
Defending Champion Remco Evenepoel’s Soudal-QuickStep squad finished fourth, tied in time with EF Education-EasyPost, at six seconds down. Ineos Grenadiers and Jumbo-Visma placed eighth and 11th at 20 and 32 seconds, respectively, in arrears.
More to come...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a Espana stage 1 Live - Opening team time trial14.8km through Barcelona city streets set to decide first red jersey holder
-
Vuelta a España: Team dsm-firmenich win rain-soaked stage 1 team time trialMovistar pounds through darkness to finish second by less than a second, EF Education-EasyPost third
-
Andorra MTB World Cup: Keller controls women's XCC, Schwarzbauer outsprints Schurter in men's raceSwitzerland's Keller wins solo ahead of Evie Richards and Puck Pieterse
-
Tour de l'Avenir: Archie Ryan takes solo win on stage 7bIrish rider takes stunning solo win on second half of double-stage day, as Matthew Riccitello holds race lead into final stage