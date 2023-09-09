Vuelta a España: Remco Evenepoel bounces back from disappointment to win stage 14 atop Puerto de Belagua
Belgian champion distances Romain Bardet in a showdown on final ascent
Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) made a Lazarus-style comeback to win stage 14 of the Vuelta a España from a two-rider breakaway with Romain Bardet (Team dsm-firmenich).
The Belgian endured a terrible day on stage 13 to the Co du Tourmalet, losing any hope of overall success. However, he fought back during the 156.2km ride in the Pyrenees, going in the early break and then staying away with Bardet.
He then attacked Bardet and powered to an emotional solo victory just 24 hours after his painful and disappointing defeat.
Bardet eased up to finish 1:12 back and hugged Evenepoel after their big day on the attack.
The GC group rode hard on the final climb, with Bahrain Victorious setting the pace. However, they finished together, 8:21 down on Evenepoel.
Sepp Kuss, Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard celebrate a good day of control with fist pumps. Kuss kept his lead and is 1:37 ahead of Roglič, with Vingegaard at 1:44. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) is the best of the rest at 2:37.
More to follow...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
