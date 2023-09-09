Vuelta a España: Remco Evenepoel bounces back from disappointment to win stage 14 atop Puerto de Belagua

By Stephen Farrand
published

Belgian champion distances Romain Bardet in a showdown on final ascent

Jump to:
Image 1 of 20
UNSPECIFIED, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 09: <<enter caption here>> ahead of the 78th Tour of Spain 2023 on September 09, 2023 in UNSPECIFIED, Spain. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel wins stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) made a Lazarus-style comeback to win stage 14 of the Vuelta a España from a two-rider breakaway with Romain Bardet (Team dsm-firmenich).

The Belgian endured a terrible day on stage 13 to the Co du Tourmalet, losing any hope of overall success. However, he fought back during the 156.2km ride in the Pyrenees, going in the early break and then staying away with Bardet.

He then attacked Bardet and powered to an emotional solo victory just 24 hours after his painful and disappointing defeat.

Bardet eased up to finish 1:12 back and hugged Evenepoel after their big day on the attack.

The GC group rode hard on the final climb, with Bahrain Victorious setting the pace. However, they finished together, 8:21 down on Evenepoel.

Sepp Kuss, Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard celebrate a good day of control with fist pumps. Kuss kept his lead and is 1:37 ahead of Roglič, with Vingegaard at 1:44. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) is the best of the rest at 2:37.

More to follow...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

Latest on Cyclingnews