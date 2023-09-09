Vuelta a España: Remco Evenepoel bounces back from disappointment to win stage 14 atop Puerto de Belagua

Image 1 of 20 Remco Evenepoel wins stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Romain Bardet and Remco Evenepoel near the end of stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Jonas Vingegaard in the mountains jersey and Sepp Kuss in the leader's jersey on stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Stefan Bissegger in the breakaway on stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Mattia Cattaneo and Remco Evenepoel in the breakaway on stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Mattia Cattaneo leads the breakaway on stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Sepp Kuss in the leader's jersey on stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Michael Storer on stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) A general view of Sepp Kuss in the field on stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Romain Bardet and Remco Evenepoel are the last two from the original breakaway on stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Romain Bardet and Remco Evenepoel enter the final of on stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Marc Soler and UAE Team Emirates on stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Remco Evenepoel and Romain Bardet on stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Jonas Vingegaard on stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Jonathan Castroviejo and Damiano Caruso on stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Remco Evenepoel after winning stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Remco Evenepoel after winning stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Stage winner Remco Evenepoel and Team Soudal-QuickStep reacts winning stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) made a Lazarus-style comeback to win stage 14 of the Vuelta a España from a two-rider breakaway with Romain Bardet (Team dsm-firmenich).

The Belgian endured a terrible day on stage 13 to the Co du Tourmalet, losing any hope of overall success. However, he fought back during the 156.2km ride in the Pyrenees, going in the early break and then staying away with Bardet.

He then attacked Bardet and powered to an emotional solo victory just 24 hours after his painful and disappointing defeat.

Bardet eased up to finish 1:12 back and hugged Evenepoel after their big day on the attack.

The GC group rode hard on the final climb, with Bahrain Victorious setting the pace. However, they finished together, 8:21 down on Evenepoel.

Sepp Kuss, Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard celebrate a good day of control with fist pumps. Kuss kept his lead and is 1:37 ahead of Roglič, with Vingegaard at 1:44. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) is the best of the rest at 2:37.

More to follow...

